Delimitation panel proposes reservation for Kashmiri migrants, PoK displaced

The Delimitation Commission entrusted with the task of redrawing boundaries for the assembly and parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir completed the delimitation process.

The panel was headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, and comprised chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra, state election commissioner KK Sharma as ex-officio members. The delimitation order issued by the Delimitation Commission has laid following provisions.

> Of the 90 Assembly constituencies, 43 will be part of the Jammu region and the remaining 47 will be part of the Kashmir region.

> Out of the 90 seats, seven constituencies have been reserved for scheduled castes and nine for the scheduled tribes.

> As per the new delimitation order, Jammu and Kashmir will have five parliamentary constituencies namely Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu. > All the Lok Sabha seats have equal number of assembly constituencies, i.e 18 seats each.

> As per the delimitation commission's press statement, names of some assembly constituencies have been changed as per demand of the local representatives like Tangmarg as Gulmarg, Zoonimar as Zaidibal etc.

> The delimitation commission said that the delegations of Kashmiri migrants represented before the Commission that they were persecuted and forced to live in exile as refugees in their own country for the last three decades. As a result, the delimitation commission has recommended provision of at least two members including a woman from the community of Kashmiri migrants in the assembly having powers at par with the nominated members of the Puducherry assembly.

>The delimitation commission recommended that the Centre may consider giving the Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir some representation in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, by way of nomination of representatives of the Displaced Persons from PoK

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was carved out in 2019 after the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the constitution which granted special status to J&K.

