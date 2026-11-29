The process of delimitation of constituencies is likely to take a minimum of two years and therefore it might not be in place for a clutch of assembly elections and may only roll out in time for the 2029 general elections, government officials said on Saturday.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the final number of seats in the Lok Sabha will be 816. (Sansad TV/Representational) more less

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The developments came a day after the Union Cabinet cleared the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, which together expand the Lok Sabha to a maximum of 850 seats, increase the seats of every state and Union Territory by 50%, and freeze the arrangement for the next 25 years.

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They also pave the way for implementing 33% reservation for women immediately after the delimitation exercise, set up delimitation commissions for the purpose, and effect a proportional rise of 50% in the strength of state assemblies, with a cap of 650.

Updated number of Lok Saba seats

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{{^usCountry}} Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the final number of seats in the Lok Sabha will be 816 and attached a map detailing the possible seat share of each state, but it wasn’t clear what calculation was used to arrive at the number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the final number of seats in the Lok Sabha will be 816 and attached a map detailing the possible seat share of each state, but it wasn’t clear what calculation was used to arrive at the number. {{/usCountry}}

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“With the Lok Sabha’s strength set to rise by 50%, from the existing 543 seats to 816, every state and Union Territory stands to witness an expansion in its parliamentary representation,” he said.

“The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape…The Union Cabinet’s approval of the delimitation amendment bill is a landmark step towards strengthening democratic representation and paving the way for 33% reservation for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he posted on X.

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He also attached a map that showed the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to different seats under the proposed delimitation formula. This map showed the number of Lok Sabha seats rising to 816 although the bills don’t specify a fixed number.

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The map showed Delhi’s share rising from 7 to 11 seats, UP’s from 80 to 120, Tamil Nadu from 39 to 59 and Keralam from 20 to 30. But some Union territories had their total rounded down – Jammu and Kashmir from 5 to 7 – while others had theirs totalled up – Chandigarh from 1 to 2.

The state-wise allocation of seats shown in Meghwal’s map also differed somewhat from HT’s estimates. HT made its estimates by applying a uniform 50% increase for all, and rounding up the number for all states/UTs with more than 1 Lok Sabha seat and rounding down the number for states/UTs with just 1 Lok Sabha seat. This was because rounding up the number for the latter would lead to a 100% increase for those with 1 Lok Sabha seat.

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Hours after Meghwal’s comments, officials aware of the matter said another reading — with all half seats rounded up — would lead to a total 824 seats, a scenario that is also likely.

Meghwal’s map rounded the number down for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Jammu and Kashmir among states and UTs that have more than one Lok Sabha seat. It rounded the number up for Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Chandigarh, and Puducherry, which currently have one Lok Sabha seat, which it didn’t do with other such states/UTs.

Delimitation bill

The 132nd Constitution amendment bill noted that the strength of state assemblies will increase by 50% of the current strength, subject to a cap of 650 seats. This cap was earlier 500. The change is relevant for Uttar Pradesh, where the strength of the assembly is set to rise to over 600 from its current 403 if the bills pass in Parliament next week. The earlier cap of 500 could not have accommodated any proportional 50% rise in UP’s assembly seat strength.

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As per the delimitation bill, the delimitation commission will comprise three primary members: a chairperson (a sitting or retired Supreme Court Judge appointed by the central government), the chief election commissioner (CEC) or an election commissioner nominated by the CEC, and the state election commissioner of the relevant state. The delimitation commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the bill.

The bill states that the state election commissioner appointed by the governor under Article 243K will be a member. However, for two states, Meghalaya and Nagaland, a person nominated by the governor will act as the state election commissioner for this purpose.

Commission's operations

The Union government will decide the period for which the commission will function through a notification. If the commission requests it, an extension can be given if deemed necessary. “There are special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir since it is now a Union Territory,” said a senior government official.

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The election commission will act as the delimitation commission for deciding constituencies in the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the area currently occupied by Pakistan, if and when that area ceases to be under Pakistan’s occupation.

The delimitation will be done on the basis “the latest census figures published as on the date of the commencement of this act” – which suggests the 2011 census.

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“It shall be the duty of the commission to readjust,— (a) the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the states and Union territories and the total number of seats in the legislative assembly of each state, in accordance with the provisions of this act; and (b) the division of each state and Union territory into territorial constituencies, on the basis of the latest census figures, for the purpose,” the bill said.

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In each state, the commission will have 10 people – five MPs and five MLAs, to be nominated by the speaker of the Lok Sabha and assembly respectively – as associate members. For those provinces where the number of MPs is five or less, all MPs will be associate members.