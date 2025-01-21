Demand for NRI representation in Parliament at parliamentary panel meeting

A suggestion to give non-resident Indians representation in Parliament was made on Tuesday at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs due to their growing numbers and unique issues concerning the diaspora interest. The standing committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)

Sources said Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda cited examples of countries such as Italy, which has reservations in the legislature for its citizens residing abroad, to pitch for NRI representation in Parliament to cater to their issues in a better way.

The standing committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discussed several issues concerning the Indian diaspora.

As millions of NRIs reside in foreign countries, they deserve to have representation in Parliament, Hooda is learnt to have said.

Some NRI groups in the past have demanded seats in Parliament.

As of now, NRIs cannot even vote from abroad and are required to come to India to exercise their franchise.

A bill to allow them to vote through a proxy in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections was introduced in Parliament in 2018 but lapsed later.

NRIs are officially described as "overseas electors".

Tharoor told PTI after the meeting, "We had a very detailed and thorough discussion with four organisations working with the diaspora. The MPs were very engaged."

It was a lively and full discussion with a lot of questions and answers, he added.

The sources said the organisations participating in the meeting made some good proposals, including one from Kerala that said Indian organisations could skill people depending on the needs of any foreign country.

This will streamline the immigration of skilled workers and curb undesirable activities, including desperate attempts by people to reach foreign destinations, at times illegally, an MP said after the meeting.

The organisations that attended the meeting were Norka Roots from Kerala; the Punjab government's Department of NRIs Affairs; the People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Delhi; and the Centre for Diaspora Studies, Central University of Gujarat.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed the committee in an earlier meeting that a bill focusing on emigration issues was under the government's consideration.

Tharoor said the ministry had informed the panel that the bill was under preparation and discussion.

One of the requests from state governments is that they should also be consulted, he added.