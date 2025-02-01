Menu Explore
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, air quality remains 'very poor'

ANI | , New Delhi
Feb 01, 2025 10:30 AM IST

There was a chill in the early hours today with temperature recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dense fog engulfed New Delhi early on Saturday morning accompanied by cold winds. The fog affected visibility in the national capital.

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, air quality remains 'very poor' (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
The dip in morning and night temperatures is attributed to northwesterly winds coming from the Himalayas.

Visuals from Barapullah Flyover

The AQI Index remained "very poor" today, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 350 at 7 am, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Friday, air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category with AQI at 350 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

People were seen taking refuge in night shelter homes at various places in Delhi.

Tinku Kumar, a caretaker of one of the night centres said, "We have 20 beds for the people. All of people have been provided with food and blankets including medicines."

Other cities in the North Indian including Ambala, Ayodha, and Karnal also witnessed cold conditions as fog engulfed these cities.

Cold weather continues to affect the daily life of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping to single digits in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am on today. Other recorded temperatures included minus 2 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 3.6 degrees Celsius in Banihal and 0.8 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, as per India Meteorological Department data recorded at 8:30 am on Friday.

Uttarakhand also witnessed temperatures dropping to single digits in many areas. Srinagar UTT recorded a temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am on Saturday. Other recorded temperatures included 5.4 degrees Celsius at Tehri, 7.2 degrees Celsius at Pauri and 6.0 degrees Celsius at Nainital as per IMD data recorded at 8:30 am.

The Met Department has predicted 'moderate fog' for the next two days till February 1 while it has forecast 'rain' for February 3 in Delhi.

