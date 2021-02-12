IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely
View of a neighbourhood shrouded in fog, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (File photo)
View of a neighbourhood shrouded in fog, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (File photo)
india news

Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely

There is dense fog this morning in many parts of northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:11 AM IST

There is dense fog this morning in many parts of northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department.

Amritsar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Ganganagar and Gorakhpur recorded visibility of 25m; Bareilly 50m; Jammu, Palam (Delhi), Baharaich, Lucknow, Haldia and Diamond Harbour recorded 200m.

Safdarjung (Delhi), Kolkata Dum Dum, Hissar, Patna, Purne recorded shallow fog at visibility of 500m.

Dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 12 & 13 and dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area in the morning hours of February 14.

Dense fog is also likely in pockets over Bihar in the morning hours of February 12 and 13.

Dry weather is likely over northwest India. No major changes in maximum or minimum temperature is expected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Three of the thirteen suspected Maoists were carrying reward on their heads.(FIle Photo)
Three of the thirteen suspected Maoists were carrying reward on their heads.(FIle Photo)
india news

13 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh under Lon Varratu campaign

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • A state official claimed that the 'Lon Varratu' initiative aims to link surrendered cadres to some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living and it has yielded very positive results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a neighbourhood shrouded in fog, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (File photo)
View of a neighbourhood shrouded in fog, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (File photo)
india news

Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:11 AM IST
There is dense fog this morning in many parts of northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tulips bloom at The Mughal Garden at the President’s Estate .(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Tulips bloom at The Mughal Garden at the President’s Estate .(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Here's how you can book tickets and other details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A TN BJP leader has been booked for hate speech by the state government(HT_PRINT)
A TN BJP leader has been booked for hate speech by the state government(HT_PRINT)
india news

Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.(Reuters)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.(Reuters)
india news

Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:33 AM IST
The farmers camping at Delhi borders have started preparing for summer.
READ FULL STORY
Representative photo
Representative photo
india news

LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:28 AM IST
While the Covid-19 pandemic seems to have come under control in the second worst-hit India, it is still very much active in the US, whose global tally of cases is the highest.
READ FULL STORY
John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, right, wears a protective mask while departing a television interview outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Kerry�said China's net-zero goal needs fleshing out, as he urged countries to be bolder in their efforts to reduce emissions. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, right, wears a protective mask while departing a television interview outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Kerry�said China's net-zero goal needs fleshing out, as he urged countries to be bolder in their efforts to reduce emissions. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
india news

India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Looking forward to visiting India soon, Kerry said that the prime minister has made a very important contribution to this dialogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before starting the shooting of Dhakad in Madhya Pradesh, Kangana had met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal. (ANI)
Before starting the shooting of Dhakad in Madhya Pradesh, Kangana had met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal. (ANI)
india news

'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Kangana has also reacted to the developments in Madhya Pradesh and said Congress will make a leader out of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By Thursday, PLA had withdrawn more 200 main battle tanks from the south banks of Pangong Tso. (ANI Photo )
By Thursday, PLA had withdrawn more 200 main battle tanks from the south banks of Pangong Tso. (ANI Photo )
india news

China surprises India with its speed, moves out 200+ tanks from Pangong Tso

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:33 AM IST
The outcome was achieved after India stood firm on its position in east Ladakh and its aim of not conceding any territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The law provides for up to 10 years in jail in some cases and hefty fine for violators..(Representative image)
The law provides for up to 10 years in jail in some cases and hefty fine for violators..(Representative image)
india news

23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The law provides for up to 10 years in jail in some cases and hefty fine for violators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(ANI)
india news

Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Reportedly, the new Madhya Pradesh law will have a provision for auctioning the assets of stone pelters to repay for any damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani(LSTV)
Union minister Smriti Irani(LSTV)
india news

Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:16 AM IST
Making an intervention in the general discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Irani said that she did not expect Gandhi to support a budget which intended to promote the government's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ drive and unite the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against Covid-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against Covid-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:28 AM IST
Fifty percent of accredited social health activists (ASHA), who are community health workers and part of the National Health Mission (NHM), has also been vaccinated against the viral disease as of Wednesday, February 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan(Photo @VMBJP)
Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan(Photo @VMBJP)
india news

Centre seeks action over violence against minorities in Pakistan

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:23 AM IST
Responding to questions in Rajya Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said reports of violence and harassment of members of minority communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are a “matter of concern to the government” that are “raised with the respective countries at bilateral levels”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
india news

Congress' Rahul Gandhi slams ‘intent, content’ of farm laws

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:10 AM IST
  • Gandhi also tweaked India’s once-ubiquitous family planning slogan to tell an obstreperous Lok Sabha: “This government is for ‘Hum do hamare do’.” He did not name anyone, but kept implying through the speech that the country was being run by, and for, four people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP