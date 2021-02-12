Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely
There is dense fog this morning in many parts of northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department.
Amritsar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Ganganagar and Gorakhpur recorded visibility of 25m; Bareilly 50m; Jammu, Palam (Delhi), Baharaich, Lucknow, Haldia and Diamond Harbour recorded 200m.
Safdarjung (Delhi), Kolkata Dum Dum, Hissar, Patna, Purne recorded shallow fog at visibility of 500m.
Dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 12 & 13 and dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area in the morning hours of February 14.
Dense fog is also likely in pockets over Bihar in the morning hours of February 12 and 13.
Dry weather is likely over northwest India. No major changes in maximum or minimum temperature is expected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh under Lon Varratu campaign
- A state official claimed that the 'Lon Varratu' initiative aims to link surrendered cadres to some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living and it has yielded very positive results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech
- Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir
LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses
India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China surprises India with its speed, moves out 200+ tanks from Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre seeks action over violence against minorities in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress' Rahul Gandhi slams ‘intent, content’ of farm laws
- Gandhi also tweaked India’s once-ubiquitous family planning slogan to tell an obstreperous Lok Sabha: “This government is for ‘Hum do hamare do’.” He did not name anyone, but kept implying through the speech that the country was being run by, and for, four people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox