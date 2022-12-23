Dense fog in parts of north India, rain in these southern states: Top updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a minimum of 2-4°C fall in temperature over central India and Maharashtra along with other parts of the country between Thursday and December 28 amid cold wave conditions and rain in some parts of the country. Very dense fog is likely in the coming days over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during night and morning hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather department on Thursday said that a depression has formed over the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu which will move towards north-northwest in 24 hours and recurve towards west-southwest in the following 48 hours. This movement will lead the temperature to further dip in the coming days. Downpour is likely in the coastal, and Himalayan areas.

Number theory| If December isn’t very cold, 2022 will be one of the warmest ever years

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in places over south coastal Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday, Kerala on Monday and light isolated rainfall in the rest of the coastal states including Andhra Pradesh in most days of the week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Isolated rainfall or snowfall is also expected over western Himalayan region between December 26 and 29 due to the influence of western disturbances, which will also cause moderate isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall in the region between December 29, and January 1.

Peninsular, east and northeast India will also see moderate isolated to scattered rainfall in some days between December 29 and January 4.

Dip in temperature

A 2-4°C fall in temperature can be experienced over central India and Maharashtra between Thursday and December 28, the weather office said. Cold wave conditions are also predicted during these days in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan due to dry northwesterly winds from Himalayas.

Read| Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the same period, Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh are expected to see severe cold day conditions. Whereas, cold day conditions could be seen over east Uttar Pradesh.

Very dense fog over Indo-Gangetic plains

States in the Indo-Gangetic regions including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are going to see very dense fog in the coming days during night and morning hours due to moisture and light winds at lower tropospheric levels.

Read| Ludhiana wakes up to blanket of fog for third day in a row, orange alert issued

The weather department has also predicted dense fog in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Tripura during night and morning hours in the first half of the week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}