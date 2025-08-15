‘Deplorable acts’: What India said over recent racist attacks in Ireland

India has lodged strong protests with Ireland over recent incidents of violence against Indian nationals, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, noting that top Irish leaders including President Michael D Higgins have publicly condemned the attacks. Randhir Jaiswal noted Irish President Michael D Higgins remarks, who publicly condemned recent attacks on Indian nationals.

“There have been several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland. We have strongly taken up this matter with the Irish authorities in Dublin as well as with the embassy here,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as saying at the weekly media briefing, as reported earlier by HT.

He added, “We note that both the president of Ireland as also the deputy prime minister and foreign minister have publicly condemned these deplorable acts of violence.”

Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Dublin is in touch with the victims and community members, extending “all possible support.”

The embassy has further issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to take “reasonable precautions” for personal safety and to avoid deserted areas, particularly during odd hours.

Irish president condemns attacks on Indians

Irish President Higgins has “unequivocally” denounced recent violence against members of the Indian community, describing the incidents as “despicable” and contrary to Ireland’s core values.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Higgins said the assaults followed a spate of violent attacks in Dublin and other cities, which Irish police, the Garda, have said are “being fully and thoroughly investigated.”

“The recent despicable attacks on members of the Indian community stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear,” Higgins said. “That any person in Ireland, particularly any young person, should be drawn into such behaviour through manipulation or provocation is to be unequivocally condemned.”

He added, “Whether such provocation stems from ignorance or from malice, it is essential to acknowledge the harm that it is causing. Such acts diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country.”

Higgins praised the role of Indians in “medicine, nursing, the caring professions, in cultural life, in business and enterprise, to cite just some.”

“Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life. Ireland’s connections with India are neither recent nor superficial,” he stated.

The president also recalled his meeting earlier this year with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, during which they discussed shared Indo-Irish histories and paths towards independence.