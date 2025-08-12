Ireland president condemns rise in racist attacks against Indians

Irish president Michael D Higgins has condemned the rise in attacks against the Indian diaspora in Ireland. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Irish leader expressed a "deep sense of gratitude" to the Indian community in Ireland. President Higgins' statement comes after a series of attacks targeting Indians in Ireland made the headlines. The latest attack was against a six-year-old Indian girl who was assaulted and hit in the private parts by a group of children.(AP)

"We are all mindful of the immense contribution this community has made, and continues to make, to so many aspects of Irish life, in medicine, nursing, the caring professions, in cultural life, in business and enterprise, to cite just some. Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life," reads the statement.

"The recent despicable attacks on members of the Indian community stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear. That any person in Ireland, particularly any young person, should be drawn into such behaviour through manipulation or provocation is to be unequivocally condemned," the statement from the president's office reads.

"Whether such provocation stems from ignorance or from malice, it is essential to acknowledge the harm that it is causing. Such acts diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country," he added further.

Ahead of the President's statement, Ireland's deputy prime minister Simon Harris on Monday took to X to thank the "positive contribution" of the Indian community in the nation.

"Today, I met representatives of Ireland's Indian community. I completely condemn the despicable acts of violence and racism that we have seen against some members of the Indian community in recent weeks," said Harris.

Rise in attacks against Indians in Ireland

Over the past month, there has been an uptick in racist attacks against Indians in Ireland. The rise in attacks and targeting of Indian nationals also prompted the Indian embassy in Dublin to issue an advisory and emergency helpline numbers for its citizens.

In July, at least three attacks against Indians in Ireland were reported. All these attacks followed a common theme - an Indian being targeted and brutally assaulted by a mob.