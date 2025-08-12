'India Day' celebrations in Ireland postponed amid increased violent attacks on Indians

The annual 'India Day' celebrations in Ireland, scheduled to take place on Sunday, were postponed amid the recent spike in violent attacks on Indians in the country. India Day celebrations mainly feature an array of Indian and Irish songs, classical and Bollywood dance, music, and cultural presentations.(X/@iic_info)

Prashant Shukla, co-chairman of the Ireland India Council, said on Monday that it was not a "conducive" time to hold the event, which is coinciding with the Indian Independence Day, August 15.

Shukla made the remarks after meeting with Irish deputy prime minister, Tánaiste Simon Harris, to discuss the Indian community's concerns over the violent attacks in recent weeks.

“We discussed a range of issues, particularly safety and security of Indians in Ireland,” Shukla told reporters after the meeting.

He added, "We want to make an announcement, as we feel the situation at the moment for holding India Day is not conducive. We will review the situation and announce new dates."

Meanwhile, deputy PM Harris also took to X and thanked the "very positive contribution" of the Indian community to Ireland.

"Today, I met representatives of Ireland's Indian community. I completely condemn the despicable acts of violence and racism that we have seen against some members of the Indian community in recent weeks," Harris added.

The Ireland India Council has been organising India Day every year since 2015 at Dublin's Farmleigh House and Estate at Phoenix Park, in collaboration with the Irish government and community organisations such as the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland (FICI).

Last week, the Garda National Diversity Unit of the Irish police said that it was looking forward to joining the event as an opportunity to “provide any help and reassurance in light of recent concerns”.

India Day celebrations mainly feature an array of Indian and Irish songs, classical and Bollywood dance, music, and cultural presentations, including fashion shows and a craft market.

Prashant Shukla told reporters, "The main purpose of India Day is friendship and the celebration of freedom, not only by the Indian community but also the Irish community. It is an unfortunate decision, but (members of the Indian community) stand by it because it is the correct decision."

More concerned about 'social media perception'

Revealing that hundreds of performers and volunteers had been preparing for the event throughout the year, Shukla said that the tense situation forced them to take this "very, very difficult" decision.

"Above all, the safety and security of the members of the Indian community and wider Irish and multinational communities is more important than anything," he added.

Further, Shukla noted that more than the safety at the event, the community was concerned about the "perception in the social media created by some extreme right and extreme left propaganda".

"They also create a perception that Indians have taken over the streets and the housing problem is because of the Indians. So, we just want to balance these counter-narratives," he said.

Meanwhile, Dublin's Archbishop, Dermot Farrell, issued a strongly worded statement this week against the "unprovoked" attacks.

“It is time to call out those who peddle racial hatred. It is time to stand up to those who seek to divide our community through rumour and malice,” said Farrell's statement.

It further read, "The truth is that the Indian community in Dublin comprises many people who have come to Dublin to make an important and valued contribution to our society. We are all familiar with the vital presence of Indian professionals in our healthcare system, without whom many healthcare needs simply could not be met. Others apply their skills in other important sectors of the economy and also contribute to funding public services through their taxes."

The Irish Embassy last week reacted to the recent violent attacks on Indians in the country and said, "We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. They are an assault on the values of equality and human dignity that Ireland holds dear.”

The embassy further said that racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society. It added that the actions of a few do not show the true spirit of the Irish people and will not be accepted.

After reports of a brutal attack on a 40-year-old Indian man at Parkhill Road in Dublin's Tallaght suburb last month, several instances of similar targeted attacks on the community across Ireland have emerged.

Most recently, an Indian-origin woman alleged that her 60-year-old father was subjected to racial harassment and inappropriate behaviour by a couple of young boys, likely aged around 7 or 8 years old, at a bus stop in Dublin.

The woman claimed that the boys first asked for selfies with her father but then, they began mocking him while one of them allegedly tried to grab his wallet from his pocket.

On August 1, the Indian Embassy in Dublin issued an advisory to its citizens, asking them to "take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours".

The embassy said that it was in touch with the Irish authorities regarding the increased instances of physical attacks reported against Indians.