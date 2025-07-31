Indian-origin entrepreneur left with fractured cheekbone after ‘unprovoked racist’ attack by teenagers in Ireland

An Indian-origin entrepreneur posted on LinkedIn that he faced an “unprovoked racist” attack in Ireland. He alleged that he was brutally beaten by a group of teenagers who snatched his glass, beat him, and left him in need of medical care. He continued that the attack on him was not an isolated incident, claiming that it is increasingly happening to Indians living in this European country. An Indian-origin entrepreneur who claimed he was attacked in Ireland by a group of racist teenagers. (LinkedIn/Dr Santosh Yadav)

“After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement. I managed to call the Gardaí, and an ambulance took me to Blanchardstown Hospital. The medical team confirmed my cheekbone is fractured, and I have now been referred for specialist care,” Dr Santosh Yadav wrote on LinkedIn.

He claimed that there has been a surge of violence against minorities, alleging that the authorities are not taking any action against the perpetrators. “They run free and are emboldened to attack again.”

He tagged several government agencies, including the Government of Ireland, the Embassy of India in Dublin, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and Akhilesh Mishra - the Ambassador of India to Ireland. HT.com has not independently verified the claims in the LinkedIn post.

Yadav concluded his post with two photos. One of the pictures shows blood dripping down his nose and cheek. Another shows him holding a pair of broken glasses.

HT.com has reached out to Dr Santosh Yadav, this report will be updated as and when he responds.

A post shared by an Indian-origin entrepreneur living in Ireland. (LinkedIn/Dr Santosh Yadav)

Social media is furious:

An individual posted, “So sorry and sad to read this.” Another added, “This is a terrifying situation. I hope you're keeping well and on proper medication. Situations like these are increasing day by day.”

A third commented, “This is very sad and disturbing. Get well soon.” A fourth wrote, “Absolutely sickening. These gangs have no fear because there’s no real consequence. And the worst part? The government’s silence. No action, no urgency — just letting things slide while immigrants get attacked on the streets.”

Who is Dr Santosh Yadav?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Yadav completed his BTech from Kanpur University in India. Later, he pursued his PhD from the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research, Ghaziabad. Currently, he works as a Senior Data Scientist and lives in Dublin, Ireland. He is also a co-founder of a tech company.