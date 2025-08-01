India warns citizens in Ireland after spate of hate crimes

Amid an increase in instances of physical attacks on Indian citizens in Ireland, the Indian embassy in Dublin said it was in contact with Irish authorities. The embassy advised Indians to avoid deserted areas, especially during odd hours.(Pixabay)

Taking cognisance of the incidents, the embassy said, “There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The embassy is in touch with authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard.”

The embassy further advised Indian citizens in Ireland to take precautionary measures for “personal security” and to avoid deserted areas, particularly during “odd hours”.

The Indian embassy in Dublin also released emergency contact details for Indian citizens.

This comes a day after an Indian-origin entrepreneur posted on Linkedin that he had faced an “unprovoked racist” attack in Ireland. The entrepreneur alleged he was beaten up by a group of teenagers, following which he was left in need of medical treatment.

“After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement,” Dr Santosh Yadav said.

He added that his cheekbone had been fractured in the attack, adding that there has been a surge of violence against minorities in the country.

In his post, Yadav had tagged the Indian embassy in Dublin, Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Ireland.

This came close on the heels of another incident, wherein an Indian man was assaulted and stripped by a group of men in Dublin.

The man was attacked after the group accused him of “inappropriate behaviour around kids”. The police later said that there was no basis to the claims regarding the victims' behaviour.