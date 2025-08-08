'Racism, xenophobia have no place in Ireland': Irish embassy reacts to attacks on Indians

The Irish embassy in India on Friday expressed concern over recent violent attacks on Indian citizens in the country. The Irish embassy announced that the Irish Deputy Prime Minister and minister for foreign affairs will meet representatives of the Indian community in Ireland on August 11. The Embassy of Ireland said racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society. (@Gearoid_80/ X)

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Irish embassy said, “We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. They are an assault on the values of equality and human dignity that Ireland holds dear.”

The embassy said racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society. It said that the actions of a few do not show the true spirit of the Irish people and will not be accepted.

The statement also said, “Over 100,000 Indians now call Ireland home. Our society is enriched by the diversity of people who live in Ireland, particularly our Indian community, whose contributions continue to deepen the bonds between our nations.”

The statement added that the embassy is in regular contact with the Indian mission in Dublin and that the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is also in touch with An Garda Siochana, the police of Ireland, about the ongoing investigations. “The Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs will be meeting with representatives of the Indian community in Ireland on Monday 11 August”, the post further added.

On August 1, the Indian embassy in Ireland had told Indian citizens to be careful and stay aware of their surroundings after a rise in physical attacks against Indians.

Indians in Ireland face rise in racist attacks

Several attacks on Indians have taken place in Ireland recently. The latest involved a six-year-old Indian-origin girl has become the latest target of racist attacks in Ireland. The girl, whose family is from Kottayam in Kerala, was playing outside her home in Waterford City in southeast Ireland when a group of children aged 12 to 14 attacked her, called her "dirty" and told her to “go back to India.”

In a different case, a senior data scientist was also attacked by six teenagers while walking home after dinner. Reports say the assault was unprovoked. He suffered a fractured cheekbone.

He posted about the incident on LinkedIn, where he wrote “They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement.”