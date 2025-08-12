Top ex-cricketer on racist attacks on Indians in Ireland: ‘Deeply saddened’

Former Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien has condemned the recent attacks on Indians in Ireland. In a statement issued on X, the former international cricketer stated he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the rise in the racist attacks targeting the Indian diaspora across Ireland. . In a statement issued on X, the former international cricketer stated he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the rise in the racist attacks targeting the Indian diaspora across Ireland.(X/@KevinOBrien113)

‘These attacks do not represent who we are as a people. India and its people hold a very special place in my heart and in the hearts of all my fellow Irish teammates," said O’Brien.

'The warmth and love we have received in India has always made us feel at home. I hope this message makes you feel the same and I want to reiterate to the Indian community that Ireland is your home too. Your contribution to Irish society is immense and we deeply value everything you do," he added further.

O'Brien's statement comes after Irish president Michael D Higgins issued a statement condemning the ‘despicable attacks’ against Indians in Ireland.

The recent despicable attacks on members of the Indian community stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear. That any person in Ireland, particularly any young person, should be drawn into such behaviour through manipulation or provocation is to be unequivocally condemned," read the statement from the president's office.

The Irish president further thanked the Indian community for its contribution to Ireland.

"We are all mindful of the immense contribution this community has made, and continues to make, to so many aspects of Irish life, in medicine, nursing, the caring professions, in cultural life, in business and enterprise, to cite just some. Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life," Higgins added further.