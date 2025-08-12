What Ireland's president said on migration, social media hate after racist attacks on Indians

In his condemnation of recent racists attacks on Indians in his country, Ireland President Michael D Higgins made some key points about migration and its role in society. “Ireland has long been shaped by migration, both outward and inward," said President Michael D Higgins.(X/@PresidentIRL)

“Ireland has long been shaped by migration, both outward and inward. Those who left our shores carried our culture and values into faraway lands, often depending on the generosity of strangers,” his statement read.

He said “shared human experience” should inform how we must treat “those who have come to make their lives here (in Ireland)”.

“To forget that is to lose a part of ourselves,” he stressed.

He mentioned social media platforms among the shared space that “should never be poisoned from messages of hate”.

He further expressed worry for what he called “the most fundamental and enduring instincts of Irishness… hospitality, friendship, and care for others”.

On the Indian community, in particular, he wrote: “We are all mindful of the immense contribution this community has made, and continues to make, to so many aspects of Irish life, in medicine, nursing, the caring professions, in cultural life, in business and enterprise, to cite just some. Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life."

His detailed statement came after at least two major incidents: one in which a six-year-old girl of Indian origin was assaulted and racially abused; the other an assault on an Indian taxi driver by two passengers who told him to "go back to your country".

Higgins' comments come at a time also when far-right populist figure and former ring fighter Conor McGregor has announced to contest the Irish presidential elections later this year on an anti-immigration stance.

McGregor, 36, has met Donald Trump at the White House and is one of many European right-wing allies of the US president. “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness,” McGregor has said, claiming that rural towns in the country are “being overrun by immigrants”.