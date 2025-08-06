Another racist attack in Ireland: Indian girl, 6, hit in private parts, punched in face

In another racist attack against Indians in Ireland, a six-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of children earlier this week. As per local reports, the six-year-old Indian girl was punched in the face and hit in the private parts as the attackers shouted "go back to India." The rise in attacks also prompted the Indian embassy in Dublin to issue an advisory and emergency helpline numbers of Indian nationals in the country.(Reuters/Representational)

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the girl's mother shared that the attack took place on Monday - August 4. The little girl's mother added that the attack took place while the 6-year-old was playing outside her home with friends.

According to the mother, the gang of children who attacked her daughter included a girl aged around eight and several boys between 12 and 14.

Six-year-old girl assaulted, called ‘dirty Indian’

"She told me five of them punched her in the face. One of the boys pushed the bicycle wheel onto her private parts, and it was really sore. They said the F word and 'Dirty Indian, go back to India. She told me today (Wednesday) they punched her neck and twisted her hair," the mother, who recently became an Irish citizen and has been a nurse and living in Ireland for eight years, told The Irish Mirror.

Following the attack on her daughter, the Indian nurse shared with the Irish daily a few racist incidents she had experienced in the eight years she has been in the country.

The Dublin-based news outlet reported that the attack took place when the mother went back inside to feed her 10-month-old baby.

"I told her I would be back in a second after feeding the baby," she said, adding that the girl came back home upset.

"She was very upset, she started crying. She couldn’t even talk, she was so scared," the mother added further.

The nurse, who has been living in Ireland for around eight years now, said that she saw the group of boys involved in the assault. However, she added that the boys just stared at her in a confrontational manner.

"I saw the gang afterward. They were staring at me, laughing. They know I am her parent. The boys were maybe 12 or 14, and they were still roaming around here," she said.

The Indian woman has filed a complaint with Garda police. Despite the brutal assault on her daughter, the woman is not seeking a punishment for the boys, but is hoping they receive the counselling and guidance they need.

Attacks against Indians on the rise

There has been an uptick in racist attacks against Indians in Ireland. The rise in attacks also prompted the Indian embassy in Dublin to issue an advisory and emergency helpline numbers of Indian nationals in the country.

In July, at least three attacks against Indians in Ireland were reported. In Tallaght, an Indian man was assaulted by a group of 10 teenagers. The gang stabbed the man in the face multiple times during his walk to the local temple.

In Dublin, an Indian man in his 20s was attacked by teenagers at a tram stop. As per reports, the man was pushed, beaten, and stabbed in the face with a screwdriver.

In another incident in Dublin, Dr Santosh Yadav, a senior data scientist, was returning to his apartment when six teenagers attacked him from behind.