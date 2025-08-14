Taken up cases of violence against Indians in Ireland, says MEA

NEW DELHI: India said on Thursday it has strongly taken up several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland in recent weeks and is extending all possible support to the victims. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, however, noted that Irish President Michael D Higgins and deputy prime minister and foreign minister Simon Harris have both “publicly condemned these deplorable acts of violence”.

Over the past few weeks, a taxi driver, a data scientist and a sous chef from India were targets of racially motivated assaults by Irish youth that left them with serious injuries. Videos have circulated on social media of another tech worker who was beaten, stabbed and partially stripped at Tallaght, while a six-year-old Irish-Indian girl was allegedly attacked while playing outside her home in County Waterford.

“There have been several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland…We have strongly taken up this matter with the Irish authorities in Dublin as well as with the embassy here,” Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.

“We note that both the president of Ireland as also the deputy prime minister and foreign minister have publicly condemned these deplorable acts of violence,” he said. “We hope that the issues will settle.”

The Indian embassy in Dublin is in touch with the victims. “They are also in touch with our community members and extending all possible support,” Jaiswal said.

Following the increase in physical attacks on Indian nationals, the Indian embassy in Dublin issued an advisory that cautioned Indian nationals to take “reasonable precautions for their personal safety and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours”.

The Garda, or Ireland’s state police force, is investigating some attacks on Indians as possible hate crimes. Harris said on social media last week that Ireland will “never ever tolerate racism” while thanking the Indian community for “their contributions to our country in so many ways”.

Earlier this week, Higgins said the attacks are in “stark contradiction to the values that we as people hold dear”. He said such acts “diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country”.

The Ireland India Council announced on Monday that it was postponing the India Day celebration in Dublin to commemorate India’s Independence Day due to safety concerns.

Jaiswal responded to a separate question on an instance of the harassment of an Indian couple in Canada by saying India takes the safety and security of its nationals abroad very seriously. “Our mission as well as our consulates are in close touch with the community members and as and when there is an issue which needs to be flagged as far as security is concerned, we take it to the local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action,” he said.