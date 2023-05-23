'Desh bhar mein nikal raha hoon': Kejriwal's appeal to Opposition parties amid ordinance row

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that from today he will be travelling across the country to fight for the rights of the people of Delhi, seeking support against the ordinance that the Union government brought to scuttle down the powers of the Delhi government. Making an appeal on Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "After years, the Supreme Court gave a verdict in favour of the people of Delhi. But it was overturned by th Centre through the ordinance. When this law comes in the Rajya Sabha, it should not be allowed to pass under any circumstances. I will meet the presidents of all political parties and seek their support."

Desh bhar mein nikal raha hoon: Kejriwal's appeal to parties amid ordinance row

The agenda is the ordinance while they may also exchange ideas on Opposition unity. "They are scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They may also hold a discussion on probable strategies for next year's general elections," a senior TMC leader said.

On Tuesday evening, Kejriwal and Mann will leave Kolkata and fly to Mumbai where they are scheduled to meet Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar on Wednesday.

