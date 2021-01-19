Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision

Members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s family, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Left parties in West Bengal on Tuesday reacted sharply to the Centre’s decision to celebrate the icon’s birth anniversary on January 23 as Parakram Diwas (day of valour) and not by the names they had proposed.

The news was tweeted on Tuesday morning by Amit Malviya, head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national information and technology cell. “In honour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s indomitable spirit and his selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday, 23rd January as Parakram Divas. Thank you Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” tweeted Malviya.

“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been demanding for years that January 23 be declared a national holiday and celebrated as Desh Nayak Viwas. That is the appropriate name because Rabindranath Tagore called Bose a desh nayak (national hero). The Modi government takes all decisions unilaterally,” said TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy.

BJP leader and Netaji’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose said the day should be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism).

“#Netaji’s birthday on 23 January is celebrated as #DeshPremDivas across the country by people from all religions, caste & creed as he was the #LiberatorofIndia & their own leader. Govt sponsorship is not required. However its time the GOI officially announce! @narendramodi @PMOIndia,” tweeted Bose.

Naren Chatterjee, state general secretary of the Forward Bloc, the party Netaji formed in 1939, also said the day should be declared Desh Prem Diwas. “This was the demand we made when the Left Front was in power in Bengal. The Centre does not bother to care for public sentiment,” said Chatterjee.

In January 2010, the then CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat wrote a letter to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh demanding that January 23 be declared Desh Prem Diwas.

BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar told the media that the Centre named the day Parakram Diwas because Netaji is a symbol of valour and patriotism for the entire nation.