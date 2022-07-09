Despite cloudburst, 6,047 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine from base camp

Despite cloudburst at the Amarnath cave shrine that claimed 16 lives so far, another batch of 6,047 pilgrims have left Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu for Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

“4,013 pilgrims, who preferred Pahalgam route, were allowed to proceed further from Chanderkote in Ramban towards Pahalgam,” said assistant deputy commissioner (ADC) Ramban, Harbans Lal Sharma, who is also the nodal officer for Amarnath Yatra.

“However, 2,034 Baltal-bound pilgrims were stopped at Chanderkote Yatri Niwas camp and will be allowed to proceed further only after Ramban administration was asked to,” he added.

The weather conditions in Ramban are presently overcast.

The 270 km-long Jammu-Srinagar highway is open for traffic.

Meanwhile, rescue operations were intensified at the cave shrine on Saturday.

“Around 40 people are still missing. The weather is clear near Amarnath cave. The injured people have been brought to base camps using helicopters. Yatra is still on hold and we are advising people not to move ahead”, said Vivek Kumar Pandey, public relations officer PRO of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Cloudburst in Doda

A cloudburst was reported early morning on Saturday in Thathri of Doda district.

However, no loss of life or damage was reported.

“The slush and mudslides blocked a road, which have been cleared now,” said a police officer.

“District administration is on the job to restore essential services. Deputy commissioner, Doda, Vikas Sharma, visited the coldburst area of sub division Thathri and reviewed the damages. The district administration is currently reviewing and assessing the damage in detail,” said an official spokesperson.