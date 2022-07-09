Home / India News / Rain LIVE: IMD says Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event
Live

Rain LIVE: IMD says Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event

  • Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during the next 5 days, according to IMD.
Cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave, in Pahalgam on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave, in Pahalgam on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

With the onset of torrential monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states for the next five days. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall over the next five days, of which three days will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala will also encounter heavy to very heavy showers. A red alert was issued for Mumbai at 1pm on Friday for the next 24 hours.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 09, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    12 dead in Karnataka since June 1 in rain-related incidents

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said a total 12 people have lost their lives so far in various rain-related incidents since June 1. as torrential rains continue to batter several parts of the state. He said rains will continue for another three to four days at various places across the state, instructing officials to take necessary precautionary measures.

  • Jul 09, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event: IMD

    A highly localised rain event caused death and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir, according to the Met department. "It was a highly localised cloud only over the holy cave. Such rain had happened earlier this year as well. No flash flood," said Sonam Lotus, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Srinagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd mumbai rains delhi rain karnataka amarnath + 3 more
india news

India to double steel production in eight years to 240 MT: Union minister

  • Scindia said steel plays a major role in industries like construction and automobiles.
India's steel production will double from the current 120 million tonnes to 240 million tonnes in the next eight years, Scindia said.
India's steel production will double from the current 120 million tonnes to 240 million tonnes in the next eight years, Scindia said.
Published on Jul 09, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Gwalior
Close Story
india news

As floodwaters recede in Assam, disease threat looms large

  • According to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, there have been reports of other water and vector-borne diseases in some affected districts due to the absence of clean drinking water and other issues.
Villagers wade through flood waters carrying household items at Koliabor village in the northeastern state of Assam. (File image)
Villagers wade through flood waters carrying household items at Koliabor village in the northeastern state of Assam. (File image)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Close Story
india news

Rain LIVE: IMD says Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event

  • Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during the next 5 days, according to IMD.
Cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave, in Pahalgam on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave, in Pahalgam on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Shah amid buzz over Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle

  • Soon after reaching Delhi, Shinde and Fadnavis drove to Maharashtra Sadan.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking: Joe Biden dials Japan PM to express condolences over Shindo's death

  • Breaking news today July 9, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Kargil hero who shone the light on a legacy of valour

  • Captain Vikram Batra (25) made the supreme sacrifice for his country, but not before giving the Indian Army a foothold that it desperately needed.
India lost over 500 soldiers in the nearly three-month-long Kargil war.&nbsp;(Dipak Das/ht archive)
India lost over 500 soldiers in the nearly three-month-long Kargil war. (Dipak Das/ht archive)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 04:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPawan Sharma, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Jawan, terrorist killed in Kupwara encounter: Cops

A terrorist was killed during an infiltration bid at the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Tangdhar area on Friday, security officials said, adding that a soldier was also killed in the gunfight.
The army launched a massive search operation in the forest area to search for any more infiltrators. (ANI file)
The army launched a massive search operation in the forest area to search for any more infiltrators. (ANI file)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Close Story
india news

Red alert extended to seven districts in K’taka, 12 dead since June 1

Instructions have been issued by the state government to provide immediate compensation and deploy additional relief forces.
According to the IMD, the state has received 94% excess rain during July. (HT File)
According to the IMD, the state has received 94% excess rain during July. (HT File)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Hanskhali minor was gang-raped, allegedly killed by 9 men, CBI tells court

The son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member Samarendu Gayali, Brajagopal, is the main accused in the alleged incident which took place at the former’s residence in Hanskhali area on April 4.
The CBI on Friday filed its charge sheet against nine people in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Nadia district in April.
The CBI on Friday filed its charge sheet against nine people in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Nadia district in April.
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Close Story
india news

Gauri Lankesh murder trial adjourned till August 8

Two other witnesses had also provided details of the recoveries and of the inquest proceedings conducted by the police.
Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar home in Bengaluru. (HT Photo)
Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar home in Bengaluru. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

India can boost multilateral institutions: Singapore minister

Singapore’s senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was speaking on Friday while delivering the keynote address at the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ in New Delhi
New Delhi, India - July 8, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Singapore minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam during the inaugural Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India on Friday, July 08, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - July 8, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Singapore minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam during the inaugural Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India on Friday, July 08, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Vigilance raids premises linked to former AIADMK minister

Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami took to Twitter to condemn the raids. “The DMK cannot take the AIADMK head on politically so they are resorting to such tactics,” Palaniswami said.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted searches at 49 locations, across Tamil Nadu, linked to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) former food minister R Kamaraj and his associates. (HT)
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted searches at 49 locations, across Tamil Nadu, linked to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) former food minister R Kamaraj and his associates. (HT)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Kakatiya scion returns to capital Warangal after 700 years

Kamal, the 22nd titular head of Bhanj dynasty of Bastar state in Chhattisgarh, an offshoot of Kakatiya dynasty, was accorded a rousing reception to his ancestral empire to take part in the Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham, a week-long Kakatiya festival, being celebrated by the Telangana government.
It was like a homecoming for 38-year-old Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo to Warangal of Telangana, on Thursday. After a gap of nearly 700 years, the descendant of mighty Kakatiya emperors who had once reigned supreme in the South India, stepped into this historic town, the capital city of the dynasty. (HT)
It was like a homecoming for 38-year-old Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo to Warangal of Telangana, on Thursday. After a gap of nearly 700 years, the descendant of mighty Kakatiya emperors who had once reigned supreme in the South India, stepped into this historic town, the capital city of the dynasty. (HT)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

School bus stranded in Telangana flash flood, 30 children rescued

The bus belonging to Bhashyam Techno School in Mahabubnagar town was on the way to the school after picking up students from nearby village areas, including Ramachandrapuram, Machanpally and Sugurugadda Thanda.
At least 30 schoolchildren had a miraculous escape after their school bus got stranded in a flash flood while passing through a railway-under-bridge in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district on Friday morning. (HT Photo)
At least 30 schoolchildren had a miraculous escape after their school bus got stranded in a flash flood while passing through a railway-under-bridge in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district on Friday morning. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 12:32 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

2 killed, 7 injured after massive landslide hits Manipur district

Two persons were killed and around seven were injured after a pick-up truck was hit by a landslide in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday, officials said.
The pick-up truck with 12 passengers was heading towards Churachandpur town and was near Saihum village, along Churachandpur-Tipaimukh road under Henglep subdivision, when it was hit by the landslide at around 7.30 am.
The pick-up truck with 12 passengers was heading towards Churachandpur town and was near Saihum village, along Churachandpur-Tipaimukh road under Henglep subdivision, when it was hit by the landslide at around 7.30 am.
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Copy Link
BySobhapati Samom, Imphal
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out