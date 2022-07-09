Live Rain LIVE: IMD says Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during the next 5 days, according to IMD. Cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave, in Pahalgam on Friday. (ANI Photo) By OPEN APP With the onset of torrential monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states for the next five days. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall over the next five days, of which three days will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala will also encounter heavy to very heavy showers. A red alert was issued for Mumbai at 1pm on Friday for the next 24 hours. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON imd mumbai rains delhi rain karnataka amarnath + 3 more Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

