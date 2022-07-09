Amarnath cloudburst: Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces ₹5 L aid for kin of victims from state
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial aid of ₹5 lakh each for families of pilgrims from the state killed in the Amarnath cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir.
Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, “I pay homage to the devotees who lost their lives in this natural calamity during the Amarnath Yatra. The families of Rajasthani pilgrims who lost their lives in this calamity will be given ₹5 lakh each from the chief minister's relief fund. May God give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.”
The deceased pilgrims from Rajasthan were identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, an official from the disaster management and relief department told news agency PTI. They all belonged to Sri Ganganagar district, the official added.
At least 16 people have died in the cloudburst that occurred near the Amarnath cave on Friday evening, and more than 15,000 have been rescued. According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), about 40 people are missing.
"There are 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. There is no landslide, but the rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. Four NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, BSF, SDRF, CRPF and others continue with the rescue operation," NDRF DG Atul Karwal told ANI on Saturday.
Rescue operations continue for a second consecutive day and have intensified. The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended and the Jammu and Kashmir administration set up a helpline where people could get information about the cloudburst.
"Helpline numbers for Amarnath Yatra: NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253 Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240 Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149," the public relations of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) tweeted.
Cong sets up political affairs committee for Karnataka, names 5 AICC secretaries
As part of efforts to get battle-ready for the Karnataka Assembly polls next year, the Congress on Saturday formed a political affairs committee that included several party bigwigs from the state and also appointed five secretaries attached with AICC general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Congress President Sonia Gandhi also appointed five AICC Secretaries attached with the General Secretary Incharge of Karnataka, Surjewala, with immediate effect.
LeT terrorist associate held in J&K’s Baramulla
India], July 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army 22 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district, the police said on Saturday. The terrorist was identified as a resident of Tilgam Payeen, Mohd Iqbal Bhat. He was arrested at a checkpoint in Kreeri area of Baramulla.
No relief from water woes for 50K residents in Kharghar despite heavy rains
Despite heavy downpour this week and water levels in dams increasing, there is no relief for the 50,000 residents from 60 housing societies in Kharghar. They have been struggling to get an adequate supply of water from CIDCO for a year now. This includes societies from Kharghar Sectors 26 to 39. Every family spends ₹4,000-₹5,000 extra per month on tankers and bottled water. Residents claim that there is no increase in supply.
17-year-old Navi Mumbai resident drowns in Kalwa, dead
A 17-year-old resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai, who went for a swim with The deceased, Sumit Mali's friends in a well in Kalwa, drowned on Friday evening. His body was found on Saturday morning. The deceased, Sumit Mali, told his parents that he was going out with six friends to enjoy the monsoon. Due to less visibility, the rescue team could not do their work, and on Saturday at around 10.30am, his body was found.
Shiv Sena removes former Navi Mumbai civic chief Nahata, Chougule from party after they join Shinde
Deputy city leader for Shiv Sena, Vijay Nahata, and former opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, have been removed from the party after they joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday with the support of 28 former corporators of Shiv Sena in Navi Mumbai. One died and one joined NCP and then nine more joined Sena, taking the total corporators to 45. Currently, 28 of them have left the party and joined the Shinde-led faction.
