‘Destroyed 13 enemy posts in just 3 minutes’, says Indian Army officer on Operation Sindoor: Report

The Indian Army destroyed 13 enemy posts in just three minutes as part of Operation Sindoor after it retaliated against Pakistani firing, reported NDTV, citing an unnamed official. The Indian Army during Operation Sindoor destroyed 13 enemy posts in just three minutes, in retaliation against Pakistani firing across the LoC(AFP)

An Indian Army colonel said, “On the intervening night of 6th and 7th May, we had two mortar bombs fired by the enemy in this exact place where you are standing right now. Within three minutes of our receiving fire from the enemy, we destroyed the enemy's 13 posts (bunkers) with a pre-coordinated fire plan. The timing was just three minutes.”

Also Read: Operation Sindoor not over, reiterates Indian Army: ‘Will respond with fire and resolve’

They added that every jawan was prepared and knew the orders given by their commander and higher headquarters, knew the weapons they had to fire and for how long they needed to be used to inflict maximum damage on the enemy.

The Indian armed forces remain in a state of high alert in case of any aggression from Pakistan, such as a ceasefire violation.

Also Read: Our forces acted like ‘skilled surgeons’, hit roots of terror: Rajnath on Operation Sindoor

"I want to assure you that the mistake that the enemy made on the intervening night of 6th and 7th of May, they have been punished in a manner that they will think 100 times before committing something like this again," the Colonel said, as quoted by NDTV.

Operation Sindoor

India, in the early hours of May 7, launched a series of focused, precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a mission named Operation Sindoor. The operation destroyed nine terror camps in the region.

Also Read: Well prepped Poonch Brigade was at heart of Op Sindoor: Commander

The military action was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 civilians lost their lives. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack, leading to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan were engaged in four days of conflict, until an understanding was reached on May 10 to cease all firing and military action.

India has also decided to send multiple all-party delegations to various countries to explain its ‘zero-tolerance’ policy on terrorism in light of the Pahalgam attack and the heightened state of affairs with Pakistan.