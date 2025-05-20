Operation Sindoor not over, reiterates Indian Army: ‘Will respond with fire and resolve’

Indian Army Brigadier Mudit Mahajan on Tuesday stated that Operation Sindoor was not over and that the armed forces of the country were ready to respond to any aggression with not just words, but action as well. The Indian Army reiterated that Operation Sindoor was not over, only suspended for a period of time.(PTI)

During a press briefing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Brigadier Mahajan, as quoted by PTI news agency, stated, “Operation Sindoor is not over, it only remains suspended for the time being therefore the Indian army remains alert, ready and if challenged again we will respond not only with words but with fire and resolve of the nation.”

Further, he stated that Pakistan had suffered major losses while escalating tensions with India.

"If I have to submit all, Pakistan Army losses were not just in numbers, but in morale and initiative. Today, they have lost their credibility before their own nation. We have inputs of imposing heavy numbers in fatal and non-fatal casualties upon the enemy. The numbers are only adding up with each passing day", Brigadier Mudit Mahajan said.

Brigadier praises forces for Operation Sindoor

He also praised the Poonch brigade for their role in the military mission and stated that they were not just a part of, but the heart of Operation Sindoor.

He also lauded the precision and dedication of the armed forces, saying, "As the enemy unleashed a new threat of swarm drones, Army Air Defence truly emerged as the shining shield, demonstrating exceptional skill, resilience, and cutting-edge coordination to intercept every aerial menace, safeguarding our troops and territory with unwavering vigilance and valour."

He added that six of the nine critical terrorist targets struck were opposite Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor, and were effectively neutralised by the armed forces.

Brigadier Mahajan said, “Only when the Pakistan Army escalated by indiscriminately targeting civilian areas did the Indian Army decisively shift to hitting their military targets.”