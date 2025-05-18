‘Planned, trained and executed’: Indian Army unveils Operation Sindoor video

The Indian Army on Sunday released a video of Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory military action following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The video was shared on the Army's Western Command X handle with the caption, “Planned, trained and executed,” adding, "Justice served." The Indian Army official said that Operation Sindoor was a lesson for Pakistan.(AP)

In the video shared by the Army's Western Command on X, Indian Army personnel are seen in military attire and armed.

The Army official can be heard saying that Operation Sindoor was a lesson for Pakistan, one it had not learned for decades.

“Yeh shuruate Pahalgam aantki hamle se hui, gussa nahi lava tha. Dimaag me bas ek hi baat, abki bar aisa sabak sikhanege ki inki peedhiya yaad rakhegi. (It all began with the Pahalgam terror attack, the rage was like lava. There was only one thought: this time, we will teach such a lesson that their generations will remember,” the Army personnel was quoted as saying in the video.

The footage then displays visuals of blasts and non-stop firing, with a voiceover stating, “9 May raat ko takriban 9 baje, jis bhi dushman ki post ne yudh viraam ka ulanghan kiya un sabhi poston ko bharatiya sena ne mitti me mila diya. Dushman apni post chhod bhagta nazar aaya.”

“Operation Sindoor keval ek kaarwahi nahi, Pakistan ke liye woh sabak tha jo usne dashakon se nahi sikha. Jai Hind! (On the night of May 9, around 9 pm, the Indian Army destroyed all enemy posts that violated the ceasefire, forcing the enemy to flee. Operation Sindoor is not just an action, but a lesson for Pakistan that it has not learned for decades),” the video narration states.

Indian Army on ceasefire understanding with Pakistan

Earlier in the day, the Army said that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan remains in place and that there is no expiry date to the "continuation of a break in hostilities".

It further said that no director general of military operations (DGMOs)-level talks are scheduled between India and Pakistan today.

The two countries reached an understanding last week on the stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

