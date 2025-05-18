Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'No expiry date': Indian Army on 'continuation of break in hostilities' with Pakistan

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2025 10:29 AM IST

Indian Army informed that no Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) level talks are scheduled today.

The Indian Army on Sunday said that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan remains in place and that there is no expiry date to the "continuation of a break in hostilities".

Both India and Pakistan last week announced an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities across land, air, and sea.(ANI)
Both India and Pakistan last week announced an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities across land, air, and sea.(ANI)

It further said that no director general of military operations (DGMOs)-level talks are scheduled between India and Pakistan today.

"As far as continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May, there is no expiry date to it," said the Indian Army.

Both India and Pakistan last week announced an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities across land, air, and sea following four days of intense cross-border conflict.

However, Bloomberg later reported, citing a top official in Islamabad, that the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan has been extended till May 18.

The Indian Army on Thursday had said it will push "confidence-building measures" along the border with Pakistan "to reduce the alertness level" there.

The statement came hours after Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar said in a speech in his Parliament that Islamabad would not violate the ceasefire, which ultimately will lead "to a dialogue and it will be a composite dialogue".

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also expressed readiness for "peace" talks with India.

During his visit to the Kamra air base in Pakistan's Punjab province, Sharif said, "We are ready to talk with it (India) for peace", adding that "conditions" for peace included the Kashmir issue as well.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'No expiry date': Indian Army on 'continuation of break in hostilities' with Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On