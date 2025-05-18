'No expiry date': Indian Army on 'continuation of break in hostilities' with Pakistan

The Indian Army on Sunday said that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan remains in place and that there is no expiry date to the "continuation of a break in hostilities". Both India and Pakistan last week announced an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities across land, air, and sea.(ANI)

It further said that no director general of military operations (DGMOs)-level talks are scheduled between India and Pakistan today.

"As far as continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May, there is no expiry date to it," said the Indian Army.

Both India and Pakistan last week announced an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities across land, air, and sea following four days of intense cross-border conflict.

However, Bloomberg later reported, citing a top official in Islamabad, that the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan has been extended till May 18.

The Indian Army on Thursday had said it will push "confidence-building measures" along the border with Pakistan "to reduce the alertness level" there.

The statement came hours after Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar said in a speech in his Parliament that Islamabad would not violate the ceasefire, which ultimately will lead "to a dialogue and it will be a composite dialogue".

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also expressed readiness for "peace" talks with India.

During his visit to the Kamra air base in Pakistan's Punjab province, Sharif said, "We are ready to talk with it (India) for peace", adding that "conditions" for peace included the Kashmir issue as well.