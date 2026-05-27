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'Detect, delete and deport': Why Bengal migrants are gathering around Bangladesh border in huge numbers

The BJP government in Bengal ordered holding centres for undocumented migrants, acting on its “detect, delete and deport” poll promise.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 01:33 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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Salim Gaji is a Bangladeshi national who entered India two years ago after allegedly paying touts to cross the border. Since then, he had been living and working in West Bengal without any documents. But on Tuesday, he was among hundreds of Bangladeshis gathered at the Border Security Force’s (BSF) Hakimpur check post in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, hoping to leave India.

This marks the second major wave of Bangladeshis returning home, after a similar exodus in November 2025 when the SIR exercise began in Bengal.(PTI)

The trigger was the newly-formed BJP government in West Bengal directing district magistrates to set up holding centres for undocumented immigrants ahead of deportation, in line with its poll promise to “detect, delete and deport” illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas.

Also Read | Scores head to Bangladesh border amid Bengal’s migrant crackdown

This is the second such large movement of Bangladeshis returning to their country. The first was in November 2025, when the SIR exercise began in Bengal. At the time, thousands of Bangladeshis had gathered outside BSF posts, a senior officer told HT. In the past two days, the numbers of Bangladesh wanting to cross order has increased again.

Soon, the officials were directed to follow orders. The border check posts are now seeing hundreds of Bangladeshis, who worked for years in different parts of Bengal, ready to move back to their country of origin.

(With inputs from Joydeep Thakur)

 
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