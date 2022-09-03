Develop UP State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR: CM Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to form 'Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region' along the lines of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) keeping future requirements in mind.

Adityanath held a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, Housing Development Council and all urban development authorities through video conferencing at his official residence on Friday, an official statement said.

Due to continuous-coordinated efforts, the state capital Lucknow is today being equipped with state-of-the-art urban facilities. People from different cities want to come here and make it their permanent residence, the chief minister said during the meeting.

The pressure of population is increasing in the neighbouring districts as well and there are complaints of unplanned development at times. Keeping in view the needs of the future, Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region should be formed on the lines of National Capital Region (NCR), he said.

Adityanath asked officials to prepare a proposal in this regard and Lucknow and its surrounding districts like Unnao, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat could be included in the SCR.

After deliberating on all aspects, a detailed action plan should be submitted as soon as possible, the chief minister said.

While deciding on the development projects, the situation arising in the next 50 years should be taken into consideration while authorities will have to consider doing their own financial management for their projects, he said.

Yogi said the policy of zero tolerance against land mafia will continue and directed that strictest action on every complaint of illegal possession of land, be it government or private, should be taken.

Forceful possession of poor people's land by anyone will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh, he asserted.

He also called for working expeditiously on the action plan to develop Ayodhya as a solar city as it will give a unique identity to the city on the global stage.

The world will get a great message of energy conservation from Ayodhya, Adityanath added.