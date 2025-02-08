'Development won': PM Modi as BJP returns to power after 27 years in Delhi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party walked towards its comeback in Delhi after 27 long years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of the national capital for giving the party a "historic victory" in the 2025 assembly election. PM Modi congratulated the people of Delhi for giving BJP a historic victory in the capital. (ANI)

“Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs,” PM Modi said in a post on X, adding that, “I am very grateful to all of you from the bottom of my heart for the abundant blessings and love you have given.”



'Will ensure Delhi plays key role for developed India'

The prime minister said that the saffron party will not leave any stone unturned and ensure the "all-round development" of the national capital and to make the lives of its residents better.

"Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India," he added.

PM Modi further wrote, I am very proud of all my workers of @BJP4India who worked day and night for this massive mandate. Now we will be even more strongly dedicated to serving our people of Delhi."

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP, as of 2:37 pm, bagged 12 seats in the national capital and maintained a lead on 35 seats.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 13 seats and has won 10 seats in the capital. The heavyweights of the party, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Manish Sisodia lost the elections from their respective seats.

Notably, home minister Amit Shah posted on X on the Delhi election results and took a direct strike at the AAP, saying that people of the capital have proved that they cannot be "misled by repeated false promises".

"The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes," Shah wrote.

He also congratulated all the BJP workers for their efforts in the Delhi assembly polls.