Devendra Fadnavis' first reaction after Maharashtra CM election: ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’

Reacting to his election as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party and the Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday thanked the senior leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the gathering of BJP leaders and MLAs where he was unanimously elected, Fadnavis raised BJP's Modi hai to mumkin hai (If Modi is there, it is possible) slogan. Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman felicitates BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after he was unanimously elected as the Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader.(PTI)

“I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. I thank our central observers Vijay Rupani and Nirmala Sitharaman also. As you all know these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek hai toh safe hai' and 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and our other allies,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP cleared his name as the chief minister of Maharashtra after a delay of over 10 days. The Mahayuti alliance scored a landslide victory on November 23, winning over 230 seats in the 288-strong Maharashtra assembly.

After the election result, the Mahayuti alliance went into a huddle to decide the contours of the coalition government.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde also claimed the CM post citing the BJP's arrangement in Bihar. However, he later announced that he would back BJP's CM pick.

Maharashtra's caretaker CM, Eknath Shinde, and both former Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan today to stake a claim to form a government.

What happened at the BJP core committee meeting

Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar formally nominated Fadnavis as the party's legislative leader. "I nominate Devendra Saritatai Gangadharrao Fadnavis as the leader of the party's legislative wing," they announced.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that they all fought a historical election under the leadership of Devendra Fadanvis and won a historic mandate for the Mahayuti alliance.

"We are committed to taking Maharashtra to the number one position with the help of PM Modi. We should thank crores of the people of Maharashtra that we contested 149 seats and won 132 which is the highest in history. Our allies also won 57 and 41 seats. 7 MLAs have also given support to us so we will have 237 Mahayuti members in this Assembly," Bawankule said.

Later, Fadnavis was unanimously elected.

BJP's central observers, Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani, were present at today's meeting.

The swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis will take place on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

With inputs from ANI