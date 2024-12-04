Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM on December 5, name proposed in key BJP meet

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on December 5 as his name was finalised at the BJP core committee meeting on Wednesday.

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on December 5 as his name was finalised at the Bharatiya Janata Party core committee meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with NCP leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with NCP leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The BJP's core committee meeting was held before its Maharashtra legislature party meeting, sources said.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Devendra Fadnavis were present in the BJP's core committee meeting.

The BJP has appointed Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting.

Ahead of the legislature party meeting, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan at 3.30pm on Wednesday to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra election securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state, so far.

Together with its allies – the Shiv Sena led by caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On