Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM on December 5, name proposed in key BJP meet

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on December 5 as his name was finalised at the Bharatiya Janata Party core committee meeting on Wednesday, sources said. Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with NCP leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The BJP's core committee meeting was held before its Maharashtra legislature party meeting, sources said.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Devendra Fadnavis were present in the BJP's core committee meeting.

The BJP has appointed Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting.

Ahead of the legislature party meeting, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan at 3.30pm on Wednesday to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra election securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state, so far.

Together with its allies – the Shiv Sena led by caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.