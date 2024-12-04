Devendra Fadnavis: 5 facts about BJP leader who is set to be Maharashtra CM again
Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on December 5, after he was unanimously elected as the state BJP legislature party leader.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, December 5. Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party’s leader on Wednesday, paving the way for his swearing in as the chief minister for a third time.
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar are likely to be sworn in as deputy chief ministers at the ceremony, to be held at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, and Fadnavis attended the core committee meeting.
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar announced that leaders of the Mahayuti coalition will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan at 3.30pm on Wednesday to formally stake their claim to form the government.
Fadnavis’s rise from the RSS shakhas in Dharampeth to Maharashtra’s highest office highlights his personal drive and the evolving dynamics of Indian politics. His political journey, from being a 22-year-old corporator in Nagpur to leading the state, underscores his strategic expertise and leadership qualities.
Who is Devendra Fadnavis? 5 facts
- Trained as a lawyer and a committed RSS member, Devendra Fadnavis began his political journey in Maharashtra, where he earned a reputation for his intelligence and sharp debating skills. His six consecutive wins from the Nagpur South West constituency reflect his enduring popularity in the region.
- Young Devendra Fadnavis, now 54, refused to continue at Indira Convent, rejecting a school named after the prime minister who had imprisoned his father. The decision to transfer to Saraswati Vidyalaya would mark the beginning of a political journey that has culminated in his appointment as chief minister of India's richest state.
- At just 27 years old, Devendra Fadnavis became Nagpur’s youngest mayor and, later, Maharashtra’s second Brahmin chief minister, navigating the complexities of state politics with remarkable composure. During his campaigns, Fadnavis collaborated with RSS joint general secretary Atul Limaye and effectively used Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan "Ek hain toh Safe Hain" to connect with voters. In response to Maulana Sajjad Nomani’s “vote jihad” remarks, he mobilised Hindu voters, framing the elections as a “Dharma Yudh".
- Fadnavis’s approachable style of leadership earned him widespread respect. His first stint as chief minister in 2014 was marked by addressing key challenges such as the Maratha reservation issue, launching ambitious projects such as the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, and initiating police reforms.
- Fanavis further established his credentials by exposing the irrigation scam, showcasing his commitment to fighting corruption. Under his leadership, Maharashtra witnessed significant infrastructure growth, and initiatives like Jal Yukt Shiwar transformed water management across the state.