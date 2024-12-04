Devendra Fadnavis: 5 facts about BJP leader who is set to be Maharashtra CM again

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, December 5. Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party’s leader on Wednesday, paving the way for his swearing in as the chief minister for a third time. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar are likely to be sworn in as deputy chief ministers at the ceremony, to be held at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, and Fadnavis attended the core committee meeting.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar announced that leaders of the Mahayuti coalition will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan at 3.30pm on Wednesday to formally stake their claim to form the government.

Fadnavis’s rise from the RSS shakhas in Dharampeth to Maharashtra’s highest office highlights his personal drive and the evolving dynamics of Indian politics. His political journey, from being a 22-year-old corporator in Nagpur to leading the state, underscores his strategic expertise and leadership qualities.

Who is Devendra Fadnavis? 5 facts