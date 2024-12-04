Maharashtra CM news live: Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde? Chief minister name expected today

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis paying homage to the Martyrs of 26/11 attacks at Mumbai Police Headquarters in Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM news live: Whether Devendra Fadnavis will return as the chief minister of Maharashtra or will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state pick Eknath Shinde again? The answer to the most asked question in the political corridors in the state is expected after the crucial legislature party meeting of the BJP....Read More

The meeting will take place at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on to elect its leader, who is expected to take over as the next chief minister of the state.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti government.

Maharashtra CM news | Key points