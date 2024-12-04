Maharashtra CM news live: Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde? Chief minister name expected today
The meeting will take place at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on to elect its leader, who is expected to take over as the next chief minister of the state.
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti government.
Maharashtra CM news | Key points
- The BJP legislature party leader elected in the meeting is then expected to meet the governor to stake a claim to form Maharashtra's new government, the swearing-in of which is pending since the NDA or the Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the recent state elections.
- Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani have been appointed as central observers for the BJP legislature party meeting. Rupani, who arrived in Mumbai Tuesday evening for the meeting, said late night that the legislature party leader's name will be finalised after talks with the party's newly-elected MLAs.
- The BJP secured 132 out of 288 seats, marking its best performance in the state so far. The Shiv Sena got 57 and the NCP 41 seats. Together with its allies -- the Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.
- On Tuesday, Devendra Fadnavis met caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, 'Varsha,' in Mumbai, the first in-person meeting since their discussions in Delhi last week for government formation.
- Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited a private hospital for a health check-up. "I came for a check-up. My health is in good condition," he later told reporters while leaving the hospital. His decision to head to his village in Satara district last Friday had sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new government was shaping up, however, he has already made it clear that he will not come in the way of BJP getting the chief minster's post.
Maharashtra CM news live: Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant rejects deputy CM buzz
Amid speculation that he is in contention for the post of deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Monday said he has “no desire for a position in power”, adding that he is not in the race for any ministerial position in the state. Read more
Maharashtra CM news live: Shinde visits hospital in Thane
Maharashtra CM news live: Was Shinde ‘reluctant’ to work as Fadnavis's deputy?
Reports indicated that Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has agreed to serve as deputy chief minister in the incoming Mahayuti government after hectic parleys for the state's power-sharing formula.
India Today reported that this can be seen as a significant development as Eknath Shinde had been reluctant to accept to work as a deputy of Devendra Fadnavis, who is poised to become the new Maharastra chief minister.
Maharashtra CM news: Central observers say CM name to be finalised after talks with MLAs
Maharashtra CM news live: Fadnavis or Shinde? Chief minister's name expected today
Whether Devendra Fadnavis will be the next Maharashtra chief minister or will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state pick Eknath Shinde again? The answer to the most asked question is expected today with the crucial legislature party meeting of the BJP slated to take place at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday to elect its leader, who is expected take over as the next chief minister of the state.
