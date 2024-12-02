'Baseless': Eknath Shinde's son dismisses 'rumours' about him becoming Maharastra deputy CM

Amid speculation that he is in contention for the post of deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Monday said he has “no desire for a position in power”, adding that he is not in the race for any ministerial position in the state. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with son MP Shrikant Shinde (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

Shrikant Shinde, in a post on microblogging platform X, addressed the delay over the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Maharashtra, saying that “there are a lot of rumours” over the same.

“Caretaker Chief Minister Hon. Shri Eknath Shinde went to the village for two days and rested due to ill health. So the rumors flourished. The news that I will be the deputy chief minister is being given with question marks for the last two days. As a matter of fact there is no truth in it and all the news about my post as Deputy Chief Minister is baseless and baseless,” Shrikant Shinde said.

“Even after the Lok Sabha elections, I had a chance to become a minister in the central government. But thinking of working for the party organization, I refused the ministerial post even then. I have no desire for a position in power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state. I will work only for my Lok Sabha constituency and Shiv Sena,” he added.

Shrikant Shinde represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra.

Delayed swearing-in

The new government of Maharashtra is yet to be sworn in more than a week after the BJP-led NDA, also known as Mahayuti, clinched a landslide victory in state polls.

On Sunday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that party leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised for the top post, for which outgoing and Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde was also a contender.

Caretaker CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had left for his native village in Satara district on Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new government was shaping up. He developed a high fever in his village.

Talking to reporters in his village on Sunday before leaving for Mumbai, Shinde said, "I have already said the decision on CM's post taken by the BJP leadership will be acceptable to me and Shiv Sena and will have my full backing". Shrikant Shinde has clearly denied any talks of him becoming the deputy CM.