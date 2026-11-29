Devotees will be allowed to light Karthigai Deepam lamps near the Uchi Pillayar Temple in Tamil Nadu from November 29 to December 15, between 10 am and 4.30 pm, as per arrangements approved by the Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers overseeing the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thiruparankundram.

A priest lights the ceremonial Karthigai Lamp at the deepathon atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI) more less

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The announcement was made a day after the ceremonial lamp was lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Tirupparankundram hill, in the presence of retired judges S Vaidhyanathan and V Parthiban.

Devotees permitted to light lamps near Uchi Pillayar Temple

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In a press release, the joint receivers said the decision was taken with the devotees' religious beliefs and safety in mind. They said devotees could light lamps at the designated spot between 10 am and 4.30 pm.

Deep Dive When can devotees light Karthigai Deepam lamps near Uchi Pillayar Temple? Devotees are permitted to light lamps from November 29 to December 15, between 10 am and 4.30 pm. Where can devotees light lamps near Uchi Pillayar Temple, and how close is the spot to the dargah? Lamps can be lit at the designated spot near Uchi Pillayar Temple. The court said the designated spot is at least 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. Why were devotees allowed to light lamps near Uchi Pillayar Temple? The joint receivers said the arrangements were approved with devotees’ religious beliefs and safety in mind.

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{{^usCountry}} Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice of the high court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge of the Madras high court, took charge of the temple's administration after the top court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple. Karthigai Deepam lit atop stone pillar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice of the high court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge of the Madras high court, took charge of the temple's administration after the top court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple. Karthigai Deepam lit atop stone pillar {{/usCountry}}

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The ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Tirupparankundram hill, was lit on Saturday under tight security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The ceremonial lamp was lit by the two retired judges and two temple priests.

“By God’s grace no issues occurred (in view of lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon). Actually, Tamil Nadu never had any communal tensions. Communal harmony is there. So, naturally, it is good for the state’s development,” said Parthiban.

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Earlier in the day, nearly 30kg of ghee, 50 metres of cotton cloth, 5kg of camphor and earthen pots decorated with flowers were taken to the hilltop.

The development followed the Supreme Court's observation that the Tamil Nadu government and the Madurai district administration had prima facie “willfully and flagrantly disobeyed” its November 20 order to light the ceremonial lamp atop the sacred stone pillar on the outskirts of Madurai. The court also criticised the collector's preliminary status report, describing it as “shedding crocodile tears.”

The court ordered that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, four days after the Karthigai Deepam festival was celebrated on November 24.

It allowed “all devotees” to light the lamp at the designated spot, which is at least 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. The court had also directed the CRPF to take necessary steps to ensure the dargah's safety.

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With inputs from S Vijay Karthik