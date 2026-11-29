Devotees will be allowed to light Karthigai Deepam lamps near the Uchi Pillayar Temple in Tamil Nadu from November 29 to December 15, between 10 am and 4.30 pm, as per arrangements approved by the Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers overseeing the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thiruparankundram.
The announcement was made a day after the ceremonial lamp was lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Tirupparankundram hill, in the presence of retired judges S Vaidhyanathan and V Parthiban.
Devotees permitted to light lamps near Uchi Pillayar Temple
In a press release, the joint receivers said the decision was taken with the devotees' religious beliefs and safety in mind. They said devotees could light lamps at the designated spot between 10 am and 4.30 pm.
Deep Dive
When can devotees light Karthigai Deepam lamps near Uchi Pillayar Temple?
Where can devotees light lamps near Uchi Pillayar Temple, and how close is the spot to the dargah?
Why were devotees allowed to light lamps near Uchi Pillayar Temple?
Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice of the high court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge of the Madras high court, took charge of the temple's administration after the top court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple.
Karthigai Deepam lit atop stone pillar{{/usCountry}}
Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice of the high court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge of the Madras high court, took charge of the temple's administration after the top court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple.
Karthigai Deepam lit atop stone pillar{{/usCountry}}
The ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Tirupparankundram hill, was lit on Saturday under tight security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The ceremonial lamp was lit by the two retired judges and two temple priests.
“By God’s grace no issues occurred (in view of lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon). Actually, Tamil Nadu never had any communal tensions. Communal harmony is there. So, naturally, it is good for the state’s development,” said Parthiban.
Earlier in the day, nearly 30kg of ghee, 50 metres of cotton cloth, 5kg of camphor and earthen pots decorated with flowers were taken to the hilltop.
The development followed the Supreme Court's observation that the Tamil Nadu government and the Madurai district administration had prima facie “willfully and flagrantly disobeyed” its November 20 order to light the ceremonial lamp atop the sacred stone pillar on the outskirts of Madurai. The court also criticised the collector's preliminary status report, describing it as “shedding crocodile tears.”
The court ordered that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, four days after the Karthigai Deepam festival was celebrated on November 24.
It allowed “all devotees” to light the lamp at the designated spot, which is at least 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. The court had also directed the CRPF to take necessary steps to ensure the dargah's safety.
With inputs from S Vijay Karthik
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.