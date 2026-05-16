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Devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala complex in Dhar after Madhya Pradesh HC's verdict | Watch

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday delivered a verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 10:38 am IST
ANI |
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Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Devotees entered the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district on Saturday to offer prayers after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple and granted the Hindu side the right to worship at the site.

Devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala complex in Dhar after Madhya Pradesh HC's verdict.(ANI screengrab)

A few devotees gathered and offered prayers inside the premises today following the court's order.

A devotee welcomed the verdict and said they were now able to offer prayers without restrictions.

The court ruled that the disputed site is fundamentally a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi, dating back to the Bhoj-Parmar dynasty, and overturned the previous ASI order.

"The court determined the character of the site, affirming that it was historically the location of a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) and that it was constructed during the era of the Bhoj/Parmar dynasty. Based on this determination of its character, the Hindu community has been granted the right to offer worship at the site. Additionally, the ASI's previous order--which had granted the Muslim community permission to offer 'Namaz' (prayers) on Fridays for a specific duration--has been modified. The complex itself will remain under the custody of the ASI," he said.

Addressing media personnel after the MP High Court's order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, termed the judgment as "historic," noting that the court has partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) order dated April 7, 2003.

"The Indore High Court has delivered a historic verdict, partially setting aside the ASI's order dated April 7, 2003. Furthermore, the Court has granted the Hindu side the right to worship and has recognised the Bhojshala complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj," Jain said.

The advocate further revealed that the court addressed the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London.

Meanwhile, two caveat pleas have been moved in the Supreme Court hours after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed complex a temple, anticipating that parties from the Muslim side may challenge the verdict before the apex court.

Pending adjudication, the State authorities had put in place a shared arrangement for religious practices while the site remained under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which had also surveyed the complex. (ANI)

 
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Home / India News / Devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala complex in Dhar after Madhya Pradesh HC's verdict | Watch
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