Sensitise pilots on illegal cockpit entry, says DGCA in advisory to airlines

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday told airlines to sensitise their crew to not allow authorised entry of people into the cockpit.

The DGCA advisory came against the backdrop of two instances of pilots permitting unauthorized entry into the cockpit on Air India flights (AFP File Photo/Representative Image)

“All the Heads of Operations are hereby advised to sensitize their pilots and cabin crew members to strictly follow the AIC (Aeronautical Information Circular) and prevent any unauthorized entry in the cockpit through appropriate means,” DGCA said in an advisory on Friday.

It also warned airlines of strict action for violations.

‘Any non-compliance of the applicable regulation, dealing with unauthorized cockpit entry, shall be dealt with strictly and may also invite stringent enforcement action,’ the circular said.

The DGCA advisory said instances of unauthorized entry into the aircraft cockpit had been reported to them in the recent past, wherein people having no authority or purpose, were permitted to enter the cockpit, thus violating norms.

The advisory comes weeks after Air India off-rostered two pilots operating a flight from Delhi to Leh for allowing entry of a “woman friend” into the cockpit on June 3, the second such case this year.

The first incident of an Air India pilot inviting a woman friend to the cockpit took place on February 27 but the aviation regulator was informed about the violation only after HT reported the case. DGCA subsequently imposed a ₹30 lakh fine on Air India for not reporting the matter and suspended the pilot-in-command’s license for three months.

“Such an unauthorized presence in the cockpit is likely to distract the attention of cockpit crew from their sensitive functions and can lead to errors which may jeopardize the safety of the aircraft operations,” the regulator’s advisory said.

“The person(s) authorized for entry into the cockpit and occupy the jump seat, wherever provided in aircraft registered in India during the flight, have been specified in the Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) 17 of 2019, which stipulates that only the crew members, an officer of the civil aviation department, an officer of India Meteorological Department, an officer of the civil aviation ministry of the rank of joint secretary and above, an employee of the aircraft operator, officials of the airline, any flight crew member of the aircraft operator or a duly authorized representative of the manufacturer of the aircraft can be authorized for entry into the cockpit.

‘Any one so authorized to enter the cockpit shall comply with the requirements of CAR Section 5 Series F Part 111 regarding preflight and post-flight BA (breath analyser) tests, as the case may be,” the advisory said.

Neha LM Tripathi