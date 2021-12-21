DGCA makes breathalyser checks more stringent

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to have an MBBS doctor, a trained paramedic or an emergency medical technician to conduct pre-flight breathalyser checks on pilots, making the process more stringent to crack down on flying under the influence.

Another test will be conducted upon arrival at the destination, DGCA said. If tested positive for the first time, a pilot will be given the option of getting retested using the same equipment or an alternative one. In 2019, the aviation regulator asked Air India to terminate the services of one of its pilots who failed the test. The pilot, flying as an additional crew member, had failed the test once earlier as well.

‘It is a well-known fact that even when the blood alcohol levels are zero in the body, there could be some effect of hangover, which is mainly due to congeners... Even 12 hours after a bout of drink, when blood alcohol level remains zero, there is a decrement in task performance. Alcohol present in the body even in small quantities jeopardises flight safety on several counts and is likely to adversely affect an aviator well into the hangover period,” the revised air safety civil aviation requirement (CAR) document said.

Making the CAR more robust, e DGCA said that crew members of all flights (including non-scheduled operators) originating from India will be subjected to a pre-flight breathalyser examination at the first departure airport. Where adequate infrastructure does not exist, the flight and cabin crew will have to undergo a post-flight examination.

“If the result is positive, repeat testing will be carried out after an interval of maximum 20-25 minutes. As per the previous CAR, the time between the first and second test was around 15 minutes. Once a crew member is detected positive, medical personnel on duty will provide the pro forma and the crew personnel shall give a declaration in respect of the use of equipment (same or alternative) for the conduct of a second test,” said a DGCA official, adding that under the previous CAR, a request for change of equipment was to be made by the crew member in writing.

During this time, DGCA said the crew member will be allowed to wash his face and rinse his mouth, if required. “Before the second test is carried out, a control test must be taken on the equipment being used, to verify the serviceability and correctness of the equipment. Both the readings so obtained will be recorded and a printout taken,” the revised CAR said.

The regulator stressed the importance of intensifying the educational programme for crew members about the inherent dangers of flying after consumption of alcohol.

The revised rules also clarified that post-flight tests for all scheduled flights originating from destinations outside the country will be carried out at the first port of landing in India.

“In case of diversion of flights, due to unforeseen circumstances, to an airport or in Aircraft on Ground (AOG) condition, where facility for pre-flight examination is not available, the flight crew and cabin crew shall undergo post-flight examination at first landing,” the revised rules said.

All positive/missed results shall be promptly reported but not later than 24 hours of occurrence to the concerned regional air safety offices of the DGCA and the director of air safety. Test recordings shall be preserved for six months.

