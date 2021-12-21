DGCA issues revised guidelines on breath analyser tests

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all airlines to have doctors or paramedics or emergency medical technicians for pre-flight breath analyser tests to make the detection of blood alcohol levels more robust for their crew.

The regulator has directed them to conduct post-flight examinations in the aircraft after arrival. If tested positive for the first time, the pilots can choose if they would want to get tested again with the same equipment or an alternate one.

“It is a well-known fact that even when the blood alcohol levels are zero in the body, there could be some effect of a hangover, which is mainly due to congeners… Even 12 hours after a bout of drink, when blood alcohol level remains zero, there is a decrement in task performance. Alcohol present in the body even in small quantities jeopardises flight safety on several counts and is likely to adversely affect an aviator well into the hangover period,” said the revised air safety civil aviation requirement (CAR) document issued on Monday.

It added that crewmembers of all flights originating from India will be subjected to pre-flight breath-analyser examination first at the departure airport.

A DGCA official said if the breath-analyser examination is positive, a repeat test will be carried out after a maximum of 20-25 minutes. “As per the previous CAR, the time between first and second test was around 15 minutes. Once the crew is detected positive...(they) shall give a declaration in respect of the use of equipment (same or alternate) for the conduct of a second test...,” said the official, who did not want to be named.

During this time, the DGCA said the crew member being subjected to the test will be allowed to wash face and rinse mouth if required. “Before the second test is carried out, a control test must be taken on the equipment being used, to verify the serviceability and correctness of the...equipment. Both the readings so obtained will be recorded and print out taken,” said the revised CAR. It highlighted the importance of an educational programme for crew members about the dangers of flying after consumption of alcohol.

The revised rules said the post-flight examination of each crew of all scheduled flights originating from destinations outside India will be carried out at the first port of landing in India. “In case of diversion of flights, due to unforeseen circumstances, to an airport or in Aircraft on Ground... condition, where facility for pre-flight BA examination is not available, the flight crew and cabin crew shall undergo post-flight breath-analyser examination at the first landing.”

All the breath-analyser examination positive/missed cases shall have to be reported within 24 hours. “All the Scheduled operators shall ensure that the BA examination is recorded on camera and recording is to be preserved for six months.”