Delhi HC rejects Vimal Elaichi makers' plea over Maharashtra FDA notice to SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff
The court said the petitioner should approach courts in Maharashtra, which would be the more suitable forum to address its concerns about the notices.
The Delhi high court on Monday rejected a petition by the makers of Vimal Elaichi seeking to quash show-cause notices issued by the Maharashtra food and drugs administration (FDA) to brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the court lacked territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter. The judge said the petitioner should approach courts in Maharashtra, which would be the more suitable and convenient forum to address its concerns about the notices, under the doctrine of forum conveniens.
What did the petition say?
PB Agro LLP, in its petition, said it hires established film actors to advertise its cardamom product sold under the 'Vimal' brand. The company said it has entered into endorsement deals with the actors and is taking steps to ensure its advertising campaigns comply with applicable laws.
The company said the Maharashtra FDA had issued notices alleging that advertisements for Vimal Elaichi were a form of surrogate promotion for Vimal Pan Masala. Its counsel argued that the August 11 FDA notice was issued only to the actors, not to the company, even though the company would be the one to face serious consequences from any action by the state regulator.
Inside the FDA notice over Vimal ad
The notice, dated August 11, 2026, was issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006, and related regulations to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their role as brand endorsers in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, HT reported earlier.
The FDA said in the notice that the Vimal brand is “prominently associated with Pan Masala in the market” and noted that pan masala products are prohibited in Maharashtra.
The FDA told the actors to end their involvement in the advertisement with immediate effect. It also instructed them to take down promotional material from their official social media accounts and other platforms, while seeking information about the due diligence they had conducted before agreeing to endorse the product.
The actors were further asked to hand over their endorsement agreements, campaign briefs and other relevant records.
The FDA also sought an explanation on whether Vimal Elaichi is a standalone product or is being used as a surrogate communication for Vimal Pan Masala or tobacco-related products.
With inputs from PTI
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More