Delhi HC rejects Vimal Elaichi makers' plea over Maharashtra FDA notice to SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff

The Delhi high court on Monday rejected a petition by the makers of Vimal Elaichi seeking to quash show-cause notices issued by the Maharashtra food and drugs administration (FDA) to brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff. The Maharashtra FDA had told Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff to end their involvement in the advertisement with immediate effect. (File Photo)

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the court lacked territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter. The judge said the petitioner should approach courts in Maharashtra, which would be the more suitable and convenient forum to address its concerns about the notices, under the doctrine of forum conveniens.

What did the petition say? PB Agro LLP, in its petition, said it hires established film actors to advertise its cardamom product sold under the 'Vimal' brand. The company said it has entered into endorsement deals with the actors and is taking steps to ensure its advertising campaigns comply with applicable laws.

The company said the Maharashtra FDA had issued notices alleging that advertisements for Vimal Elaichi were a form of surrogate promotion for Vimal Pan Masala. Its counsel argued that the August 11 FDA notice was issued only to the actors, not to the company, even though the company would be the one to face serious consequences from any action by the state regulator.

Inside the FDA notice over Vimal ad The notice, dated August 11, 2026, was issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006, and related regulations to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their role as brand endorsers in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, HT reported earlier.

The FDA said in the notice that the Vimal brand is “prominently associated with Pan Masala in the market” and noted that pan masala products are prohibited in Maharashtra.

The FDA told the actors to end their involvement in the advertisement with immediate effect. It also instructed them to take down promotional material from their official social media accounts and other platforms, while seeking information about the due diligence they had conducted before agreeing to endorse the product.

The actors were further asked to hand over their endorsement agreements, campaign briefs and other relevant records.

The FDA also sought an explanation on whether Vimal Elaichi is a standalone product or is being used as a surrogate communication for Vimal Pan Masala or tobacco-related products.

With inputs from PTI