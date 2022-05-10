Home / India News / DGCA says 9 pilots, 32 crew members failed pre-flight alcohol tests in 4 months
india news

DGCA says 9 pilots, 32 crew members failed pre-flight alcohol tests in 4 months

The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.
DGCA suspends pilots, cabin-crew members for failing pre-flight alcohol tests(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
DGCA suspends pilots, cabin-crew members for failing pre-flight alcohol tests(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 10, 2022 07:28 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

Nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members failed their pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1 and April 30, India's aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

"Of them, two pilots and two cabin-crew members have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The remaining seven pilots and 30 cabin-crew members were suspended for three months as they tested BA (breathalyser) positive for the first time, it added.

The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dgca flights alcohol test + 1 more
dgca flights alcohol test
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out