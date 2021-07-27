Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dholavira gets World Heritage tag, minister says India now in Super-40 club

Gujarat so far has three world heritage sites - Champaner near Pavagadh, Rani ki Vav in Patan and the historic city of Ahmedabad. Since 2014, India has added 10 new world heritage sites, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Dholavira is a site of an ancient metropolitan town of the Harappan period.(Photo: asi.nic.in)

Dholavira, a Harappan-era metropolis situated in Gujarat, has been accorded the World Heritage tag by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy called it another feather in India's cap.

"Dholavira: A Harappan City, in India, just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List. Congratulations!" UNESCO tweeted.

Reddy said Dholavira is the 40th treasure in India to be given UNESCO’s World Heritage inscription. "Another feather in India’s cap as we now enter the Super-40 club for World Heritage Site inscriptions," the culture minister said in a tweet.

"Since 2014, India has added 10 new world heritage sites - one fourth of our total sites. This shows PM @arendramodi's steadfast commitment in promoting Indian culture, heritage and the Indian way of life," the Union minister further said on Twitter.

Gujarat so far has three world heritage sites - Champaner near Pavagadh, Rani ki Vav in Patan and the historic city of Ahmedabad.

The current session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO is being held online in China's Fuzhou. It started on July 16 and will end on July 31.

