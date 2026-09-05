'Dhurandhar na ho lekin dhoom machai hai': PM Modi praises ‘OG alumni’ of SRCC at centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the ‘OG’ alumni of the SRCC College during his speech at its centenary celebrations with a ‘Dhurandha’. reference.

PM Modi at SRCC centenary celebrations

“Dhuradhar na ho lekin dhoom machai hai (They may not be the stalwarts, but they have done great),” Modi said at the event while praising the Delhi University college's distinguished alumnus like late union minister and top BJP leader Arun Jaitley, economist Sanjeev Sanyal, etc.

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Also read: PM Modi takes Delhi Metro to reach SRCC for college's centenary celebrations | WATCH

“Students of SRCC took its glory to the global stage,” he said, “For over 100 years, Shri Ram College of Commerce has given generations of students opportunity to learn, grow, make a difference.”

Deep Dive What achievements did PM Modi highlight about the alumni of SRCC during the centenary celebrations? PM Modi praised the alumni of SRCC for taking the college's name globally and achieving distinction in various fields beyond economics, demonstrating the institution's impact over its 100 years. Why did PM Modi refer to SRCC alumni as 'OGs' during the centenary event? PM Modi referred to SRCC alumni as 'OGs' to emphasize their significant accomplishments and influence across different sectors, highlighting their role in enhancing the college's reputation and legacy. How has Shri Ram College of Commerce distinguished itself in the field of education over the past century? Shri Ram College of Commerce has marked its presence through academic excellence and institution-building, nurturing generations of leaders in various fields like business, public life, and society.

Modi also lauded Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce for distinguishing itself over the years and nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society.

"Our Arun Jaitley studied here. And I can say that perhaps there was hardly a meeting with him where he did not share an incident from his SRCC days. Sometimes I would get tired because he would tell me the same incident again and again. Even today, Sanjeev Sanyal, who is part of my team, is an alumnus of SRCC. We have many other colleagues who studied here as well. And it is not that SRCC has produced people only from the world of economics. From artists to politicians, lawyers and judges, people from every field have emerged from here," he underlined.

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"This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society," Modi wrote in a post on X earlier in the day.

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Modi took a metro ride to arrive at SRCC on Saturday evening where he interacted with young people. His visit to the SRCC comes amid the BJP's ongoing outreach to the young generation. He last visited the SRCC in 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

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In April this year, the prime minister met the governing body and a delegation from the college at his residence to mark the institution's 100th anniversary. He also released a special commemorative postage stamp on the occasion.