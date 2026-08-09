'Dialogue, not batons': Jharkhand CM warns parties against misleading youth, politicisation

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday warned political parties against allegedly misleading students protesting over recruitment examination irregularities, saying the ongoing stir should not be politicised.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)

Soren said the government was committed to addressing the protesters' concerns through dialogue and transparency. He stressed that force was not the answer to the students' demands.

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"Dialogue, not batons, can solve problems; weapons for enemies at border," the chief minister said, promising justice to exam protesters through a transparent process, reported news agency PTI.

Soren also referred to the treatment meted out to protesting youths during the Jantar Mantar agitation, saying they had faced force while raising their demands.

"All saw how youths were tortured, had to face pellet guns, baton charges, declared traitors," the Jharkhand chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} The comments came as the Jharkhand government has begun fresh talks with the protesting aspirants, who have been on agitation for the 16th consecutive day. However, a prominent student faction has described the government's latest outreach as “political manoeuvring”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments came as the Jharkhand government has begun fresh talks with the protesting aspirants, who have been on agitation for the 16th consecutive day. However, a prominent student faction has described the government's latest outreach as “political manoeuvring”. {{/usCountry}}

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Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto during an indefinite hunger strike protesting alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

Soren further said that his government remained committed to ensuring justice for the protesting aspirants and promised strict action against anyone found responsible for irregularities in the recruitment process.

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"Committed to justice for protesting youth; those guilty of irregularities to face strictly action," Soren said while speaking at the Adivasi Mahotsav.

Soren warns against politicising students' stir

The Jharkhand CM also accused political parties and vested interests of attempting to exploit the students' movement for political gains.

"Political parties trying to mislead youth by spreading lies, misinformation; intellectuals also involved," Soren said.

He also alleged that certain vested interests were attempting to disrupt the functioning of the state and its democratic processes.

"Unable to accept state's self-reliance, vested interests working at full force to disrupt democracy here," PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

He also urged the protesters not to seek political backing for their agitation, saying their demands could be addressed through the democratic process.

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"Urge youths not to seek political patronage (for their stir); justice is your right, govt committed to delivering it," Soren said.

Soren reiterated that the students' movement should not be turned into a political campaign and warned those with political ambitions against misleading the protesting youths.