'Didn't drink, but...': AAP leader's charge against Haryana CM amid Yamuna row

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar on Thursday lashed out at Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who took a sip of Yamuna water to counter accusations made by Arvind Kejriwal and said that the latter did not drink that water but immediately spit it out. On Thursday, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar attacked Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for rebutting Arvind Kejriwal's charges by drinking Yamuna water. (ANI)

"After such a big tragedy in Mahakumbh yesterday, PM Narendra Modi was in Delhi to criticise Arvind Kejriwal... We have told everyone that if you vote for BJP, the first thing you'll have to do is buy a generator. Everyone saw the drama that Nayab Singh Saini created by pretending to drink water from the Yamuna. He did not drink that water and immediately spit it out... Instead of misleading people and doing all this drama, he must tell how Yamuna water is so polluted," she told ANI.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla village on Wednesday, where he took a sip of water to counter accusations made by Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also read: Chandigarh mayoral election: FIR against outgoing mayor on poll eve threatens AAP-Congress majority

Kejriwal had alleged that the Haryana government had "poisoned" the water supplied to Delhi, with the intention of causing harm to its residents.

Saini termed Kejriwal's statement as "unfortunate" and accused him of making the remarks to "create fear in the minds of people" for political gain.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits."Saini further stressed, "Today, I have come here to the banks of River Yamuna and took a sip of water from Yamuna. He said that the BJP Goverment of Haryana has poisoned the Yamuna River. He spoke about mass genocide."

Further, speaking on a Punjab vehicle which was found containing AAP pamphlets and multiple liquor bottles with cash worth lakhs near Delhi's Punjab Bhawan, Priyanka Kakkar claimed that the owner of the car is a BJP worker from Maharashtra and the number plate belongs to another car.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar asserted that the Punjab Police has clarified that no such vehicle belongs to their fleet of state government vehicles.

"This is a ridiculous blame and BJP did not even work hard this time to play this blame game... The owner of the car is a BJP worker from Maharashtra and the number plate belongs to another car. How ridiculous is it that a driverless car is randomly parked outside Punjab Bhawan with cash and other things? Punjab Police has clarified that no such car or number belongs to the fleet of Punjab government vehicles," Kakkar said.

According to the Delhi Police, the vehicle was standing near Punjab Bhavan on Delhi's Copernicus Marg with "Punjab Sarkar" written on it.

"Today information was received that one suspicious vehicle with a Punjab registration plate and 'Punjab Sarkar' written on it is standing near Punjab Bhavan on Copernicus Marg. On searching, a huge amount of cash, many liquor bottles and pamphlets of Aam Aadmi Party were found inside the vehicle. Appropriate legal action is being initiated at Police Station Tilak Marg of New Delhi District," the police said in a statement.

However, the Punjab government issued a clarification that the number plate on the vehicle is "forged and fake," and refuted any allegations of the car being connected to the state government.

Also read: Delhi HC turns down plea seeking direction to ECI to derecognise Aam Aadmi Party

According to the state government, "The vehicle is registered in the name of Maj Anubhav Shivpuri was posted in Army Dental College, Pathankot 3 years back and is a permanent resident of Khadki, Maharashtra".