No poll code violated, says Kejriwal in letter to ECI over Yamuna remarks

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Yamuna water row, insisting that his remarks were focused on a public health crisis rather than violating any poll code. The former Delhi chief minister clarified that his remarks were not divisive but addressed legitimate governance concerns. (ANI)

He urged ECI to ensure clean and uninterrupted water supply during the election period.

In a 14-page reply, Kejriwal denied any violation of election laws.

“No violation of any law or code has been committed, and this issue should be closed. However, I humbly urge your office to take steps to ensure the availability of safe water and issue directions to the Haryana government,” he wrote a day after the national poll panel issued him a notice asking for proof behind his allegations that Haryana was poisoning Yamuna water entering Delhi.

Kejriwal explained how his remarks did not violate the general conduct of elections.

“The statement did not appeal to voters based on religion, caste, or community. It focused on environmental and governance issues, which are valid subjects of public discussion during elections,” Kejriwal stated. He also defended his claim that the Yamuna’s water had been contaminated, pointing to a letter from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO.

However, the DJB CEO had contradicted Kejriwal’s claim, stating in a letter to the Delhi chief secretary that supply curtailments had happened in the past and that Kejriwal’s statements were “factually incorrect” and could cause unnecessary panic.

The letter also warned that such remarks could damage Delhi’s relations with upper riparian states. It noted that ammonia levels in the Yamuna at Wazirabad were around 6.5 ppm, far beyond the DJB’s treatment capacity, forcing water production cuts of 15-20% at key treatment plants.

Kejriwal’s allegation was swiftly denied by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who announced plans to file a defamation suit against the AAP leader.

Meanwhile, delegations from the BJP and Congress approached the ECI, demanding strict action against Kejriwal. A BJP delegation, led by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, called for Kejriwal to be banned from campaigning in the Delhi assembly elections.

In his reply, Kejriwal argued that his remarks raised a crucial governance issue and were backed by official records. “Elections should not be used as a shield to block legitimate criticism of governments, especially on fundamental issues like clean drinking water,” he stated.

He warned of the dangerous precedent of silencing public grievances under the pretext of election law violations. “If concerns about basic necessities like clean drinking water are stifled, it would undermine democratic accountability,” he said.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP-led central government of exploiting the issue for political gain, alleging that toxic chemicals were being deliberately released into the Yamuna to create an artificial water crisis in Delhi. He flagged that ammonia levels in the river had risen to an alarming 7 ppm—far beyond safe drinking water limits—crippling water treatment plants.

He further pointed to DJB findings that industrial waste and toxic chemicals were being deliberately released upstream, particularly from Haryana, and asserted that Delhi had no control over the polluted water it received. He accused the BJP-led Haryana government of being responsible for the crisis, calling for urgent intervention from the ECI to ensure the capital’s access to clean water during elections.