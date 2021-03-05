Home / India News / Didn’t expect a bed of roses, but the armed forces groomed me: Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar
Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar, the senior most woman officer in the Indian Army, talks about how the armed forces are now gradually seeing an increase in the presence of female youngsters.
By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar is the third woman in the Indian Armed Forces to be promoted to a three star rank. (Photo: Gokul VS/ HT)

Her journey in the Indian Army began at a time when cadets still marched in traditional sarees to become officers. Clad in a smart uniform with her hair tied up in a bun, Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar (AVSM, VSM) asked everyone,“How’s the Josh?” and her voice reverberated inside NCC Auditorium in Delhi Cantt, which was recently filled with cadets and officers attending the screening of film Women of Honour: Destination Army, by National Geographic India, ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8).

Being the senior most woman officer in the Indian Army, Kanitkar is the third woman to attain this position. Sharing how the armed forces are now gradually seeing an increase in the presence of female youngsters, the officer opines, “Your gender doesn’t matter... A soldier doesn’t have a gender! Gender is in our minds, and our gender is our power. We have an extra X chromosome. We have the ability to multitask, and a fire in our belly, and we are here to prove that we can do everything alongside (following) our dream.”

In her service spanning over 37 years, in the capacity of a medical professional, Dr Kanitkar’s says life hasn’t been easy, but she didn’t bow down either. “When you’re working in any job, the challenge is to balance your family and professional life. Every time there was a posting or a challenge, I overcame it and said to myself — Ab yeh kar liya toh ab main kuch bhi kar sakti hun,” she says, adding, “Today, the Army’s processes are so pro women; postings are helped out. For 24 years, me and my husband were not posted together! But I stand here being an empowered woman because I have the support of the army and my husband and with every challenge I always felt that I was becoming a stronger person.”

When Kanitkar joined the force, a field dominated by male presence, she deliberately decided not to over think in order to prepare herself for what was to come. “I came in the Indian Army with my eyes open, and I was not expecting a bed of roses. There were difficult times, but the armed forces groomed me. It’s an organisation which toughens you and gives you an opportunity to become an officer, remain a lady and practice your profession. Indian Army is one of the safest places to work in, where you’re respected as an individual and an officer first and then you’re also a woman,” Kanitkar concludes.

