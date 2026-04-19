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Digital arrest scams: CBI to launch chatbot to help people verify notices issued to them

Digital arrest scams: CBI to launch chatbot to help people verify notices issued to them

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:14 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, To tackle the menace of digital arrest frauds, the Central Bureau of Investigation will on Monday unveil an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that will help people verify the authenticity of notices issued to them.

Digital arrest scams: CBI to launch chatbot to help people verify notices issued to them

The chatbot, 'Abhay', will be launched by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on the occasion of the 22nd D P Kohli Memorial Lecture organised by the CBI in honour of its founding director, officials said.

The CJI will deliver the lecture on 'Challenges of Cyber Crime - Role for Police and Judiciary'. He will also confer 24 Medals for Meritorious Service.

"The AI-powered notice verification chatbot, ABHAY, will allow the public to verify the genuineness of a notice purportedly issued by the CBI. In the context of digital arrest frauds, this provides a much-required tool for the citizens," a CBI spokesperson said.

In a number of cases, it has emerged that scammers posing as CBI officials have coerced the public by showing fraudulent notices purportedly issued by the agency in non-existing cases, holding the victim hostage in the name of digital arrest and extorting crores of rupees in the process, the spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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