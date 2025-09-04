New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai on Wednesday said the judiciary has consistently emphasised human dignity as the soul of the Constitution, stressing that dignity functions as a guiding principle that connects rights and enables the courts to develop a holistic framework for constitutional adjudication. ‘Dignity guiding principle for judiciary’

Delivering the keynote address of the 11th Dr LM Singhvi Memorial Lecture on the theme “Human Dignity as the Soul of the Constitution: Judicial Reflections in the 21st Century”, CJI Gavai said dignity is a pervasive principle that underlies the very spirit and philosophy of the Constitution, shaping its core values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice.

The importance of human dignity in the Constitution was also highlighted by the chief guest, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who emphasised the “urgent need for public discourse and dialogue among various stakeholders” to uphold the dignity of people through timely delivery of justice. Birla acknowledged that numerous obstacles within the legal and administrative systems continue to delay justice and called upon people to deliberate on the crucial question of “ensuring prompt and fair justice for all.”

“The framers of the Indian Constitution, led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, deeply embedded principles of humanity, equality, justice, socio-economic rights, and freedoms within the Constitution. Special emphasis was placed on human dignity in both the constitutional articles and the Constituent Assembly debates,” Birla said.

Discussing ongoing reforms, he noted that India is continually evolving its legal framework to align with democratic values.

In his keynote address, Justice Gavai said the judiciary has emphasised human dignity as the soul of the Constitution. “Across a wide array of judgments in the 20th and the 21st century, the Supreme Court has consistently recognized that human dignity is both a substantive right and a normative lens through which all fundamental rights must be understood,” he said.

According to the CJI, this emphasis has allowed dignity to operate not only as a shield for individual citizens but also as a constitutional tool to expand, interpret, and harmonise rights, ensuring that constitutional protections remain “meaningful and comprehensive.”

“Whether in the context of prisoners, workers, women, or persons with disabilities, human dignity informs the understanding of autonomy, equality, and justice, ensuring that the law protects not only physical survival but also the broader conditions necessary for a life of self-respect, freedom, and opportunity,” he noted.

He credited his rise to the highest judicial office to the Indian Constitution and Ambedkar’s visionary ideals. He said that it is because of them that he had the opportunity to hold this esteemed position and serve the nation and society.

CJI Gavai also pointed out that by anchoring constitutional interpretation in dignity, the Supreme Court has ensured that the Constitution remains a “living instrument” capable of responding to evolving societal challenges while remaining faithful to its foundational values.

The memorial lecture is an annual lecture organised by the Jindal Global Law school under the aegis of the Singhvi Endowment, instituted by senior advocate and member of Parliament Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the son of the late Dr. L.M. Singhvi.

The CJI praised senior advocate Singhvi for carrying forward his father’s remarkable legacy, noting his sustained commitment to education and public service.

In his speech, Birla described the late LM Singhvi as one who made “significant contributions as a constitutional expert, legal scholar, writer, and poet, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire”.

Terming the Constitution as a living document, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that dignity is the animating force, which transforms all the provisions in the Constitution into something real, human, and humane. “The Constitution is not a stone monument; it is a living organism. Dignity is what transforms the Constitution from a legal contract to a moral covenant. Without dignity, liberty becomes licence, equality becomes mere arithmetic, and fraternity becomes rhetoric. With dignity, each of these provisions becomes real, human, humane,” he said.