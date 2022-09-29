Digvijaya Singh confirms Cong president poll bid, to file nomination tomorrow

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday confirmed his entry to the race for party chief post days after Rajasthan witnessed a high-voltage drama over the candidature of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Speaking to reporters at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Singh said he was there to collect the nomination papers, adding that he will likely file the nomination on Friday.

Singh also claimed that the decision to contest Congress presidential elections was his solely and he didn't speak to the Gandhi family on this subject. When asked whether his entry will make the contest tri-cornered, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, keeping his cards close his chest, asked reporters to wait till the date of withdrawal, October 8.

"Today I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow," Singh said.

Earlier this month, Gehlot confirmed his candidature for the top party post but a show of strength by Congress MLAs in Rajasthan against the party high command's call for Gehlot's resignation ahead of the nominations changed the dynamics dramatically.

On Wednesday, Gehlot told reporters that party discipline is foremost for all party workers and internal issues will be resolved soon.

"There is discipline in the party under Soniaji," Gehlot said, adding that events being reported by the media are small issues that keep happening.

"Matters of a family are part and parcel of internal politics. We will solve everything," the Rajasthan CM said.

"You will see that in the coming days, decisions will be taken on the crisis the country is facing. We are concerned about issues on which Rahul Gandhi is undertaking a yatra...,” he added.

The only other person who has declared his intention to contest is Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, who is set to file his nomination papers on Friday.

The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election, if needed, will take place on October 17.

(With inputs from agencies)

