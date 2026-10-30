Diljit Dosanjh urges concertgoers to take Delhi Metro to reach venue

Singer Diljit Dosanjh urged the people attending his 'Aura India Tour' concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday to take the Delhi metro as there would be no parking facility at the venue. He asked the concertgoers to utilise the Delhi metro service, which will be available till 12am.

Delhi Police posted a video of Diljit Dosanjh urging concert goers to take the Delhi Metro to reach the JLN Stadium on Friday. (Screengrab: X/Delhi Police)

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The Delhi Police reposted the singer's video on its official X handle, saying traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 1pm to 12am and the use of metro would ease commute for concertgoers.

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Earlier, the Delhi Police had refused permission for Dosanjh's concert over security concerns and festive-season law and order commitments. The concert was later given clearance after discussions between the police and the organisers, paving the way for the Delhi show to kick off his Aura India Tour as planned.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert on October 30: Traffic curbs, diversions on key roads; check advisory

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Nearest metro station to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

{{^usCountry}} Advising people to use the metro, the Delhi Traffic Police said they can get down at JLN Stadium and Jangpura stations on the Violet Line to reach Gates 13, 14 and 17 of the stadium. People going to watch Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Delhi can also get off at INA and Jor Bagh stations on the Yellow Line to reach designated drop-off points near Gates 3, 6 and 8 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advising people to use the metro, the Delhi Traffic Police said they can get down at JLN Stadium and Jangpura stations on the Violet Line to reach Gates 13, 14 and 17 of the stadium. People going to watch Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Delhi can also get off at INA and Jor Bagh stations on the Yellow Line to reach designated drop-off points near Gates 3, 6 and 8 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ: Delhi Metro trains to operate till midnight on Oct 30 for Diljit Dosanjh concert at JLN Stadium

Public parking not available at JLN Stadium

There will no public parking facility available at or around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. People going for Diljit Dosanjh's concert will have to park at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot or Dayal Singh College, the Delhi traffic advisory read. Those taking taxis and auto-rickshaws will have to get off at the designated drop-off point and use the designated pick-up point on their way back.

Traffic restriction in Delhi today

The advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police identified six diversion points. Traffic will remain affected on Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg between Defence Colony and Lodhi Colony Flyover, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road and 5th Avenue Road.

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Restrictions will also be imposed on the Barapullah Flyover stretch between INA and Jangpura Metro Gate 2, Dayal Singh College Road and internal roads in CGO Complex and Lodhi Colony.

At the Lodhi Road-Dayal Singh College Road intersection, vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dayal Singh College Road, while traffic on Lodhi Road will continue towards Lodhi Flyover or Aurobindo Marg. Diversions will also be enforced at intersections on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Bhishm Pitamah Marg to regulate movement towards the stadium.

Commuters have been advised to allow extra travel time, follow traffic personnel's instructions and avoid roadside parking near the stadium.

(With PTI inputs)